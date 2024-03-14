Mild winters lead to early onset of seasonal allergies





Winter shovels may still come in handy, but the sure signs of spring are closer than we think. Winters are getting warmer and pollen season is starting earlier and earlier, experts say. Pollen is already occurring as close to New York and Connecticut as more than 80 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. That's more than a quarter of all U.S. adults. Health experts say things to watch out for include a sore throat and body temperature. These are not typical symptoms of seasonal allergies and may be signs of a viral infection, such as the flu. There are some steps you can take to minimize your symptoms without opening your medicine cabinet. "The important thing is to think about how you can change your environment. First and foremost, changing your clothes when you get home, eliminating that exposure, for example, changing the filters in your home, HEPA filters during spring cleaning. And so on, you need to check those things out.' Well, investing in an air purifier might be helpful," said Dr. Darian Sutton. Experts say over-the-counter options may help, but if your symptoms don't improve, ask your doctor about a prescription to prevent the effects of pollen. 