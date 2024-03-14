Research shows that a healthier diet is linked to slowing the pace of aging and reducing the risk of dementia





A healthier diet is associated with a lower risk of dementia and a slower pace of aging, according to new research from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and the Robert Butler Columbia Center on Aging. The findings indicate that the association between diet and dementia is driven, at least in part, by processes in multiple systems of aging. The literature has suggested that people with a healthy diet have a slower biological aging process and are less likely to develop dementia, but the biological mechanisms of this protection are It has not been well understood until now. The survey results are Annals of Neurology.

“The focus on nutrition in dementia research is focused on how specific nutrients affect the brain,” said Dr. Schneider, associate professor of epidemiology at the Columbia School of Public Health and the Columbia Center on Aging, who led the study. said Dr. Daniel Belsky, senior author of . “We tested the hypothesis that a healthy diet protects against dementia by slowing the overall pace of biological aging in the body.” The researchers used data from the second generation of the Framingham Heart Study, the Offspring Cohort. Participants in the latter study, which began in 1971, were over 60 years old, free of dementia, and had dietary, epigenetic, and tracking data available. The offspring cohort was followed up with 9 examinations approximately every 4 to 7 years. At each follow-up visit, data collection included a physical examination, lifestyle-related questionnaires, blood draws, and, starting in 1991, neurocognitive testing. The analysis included 1,644 participants, 140 of whom developed dementia. To measure the pace of aging, the researchers used an epigenetic clock called Dunedin PACE, developed by Belsky and colleagues at Duke University and the University of Otago. The clock measures how quickly a person's body declines as they age, “kind of like a speedometer for the biological process of aging,” Belsky said. “There is some strong evidence that a healthy diet can prevent dementia,” said Dr. Ian Gu, associate professor of neuroscience at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the study's other senior author. “However, the mechanisms of this prevention are not well understood.” Previous studies have linked both diet and dementia risk to accelerated biological aging. “Testing the hypothesis that multisystem biological aging is the mechanism underlying the diet-dementia association was a logical next step,” Belsky explained. This study found that higher adherence to the Mediterranean Dash Intervention Diet for Neurodegeneration Delay (MIND) was associated with slower pace of aging as measured by DunedinPACE and lower risk of dementia and mortality. Additionally, slow DunedinPACE accounted for 27 percent of the association between diet and dementia and 57 percent of the association between diet and death. “Our findings suggest that a slower pace of aging mediates part of the relationship between a healthy diet and lower dementia risk. Therefore, monitoring the pace of aging “This may help prevent dementia,” said lead author Dr. Aline Thomas, a Columbia Department postdoctoral fellow. Taub Institute for Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Aging. “However, some of the associations between diet and dementia remain unexplained, and we believe that continued investigation of brain-specific mechanisms through well-designed mediational studies is warranted.” “We propose to conduct additional observational studies to investigate direct associations between nutrients and brain aging. And if our observations are confirmed in more diverse populations, “Monitoring biological aging may actually help prevent dementia,” Belsky said. Co-authors are Calen Ryan and Jiayi Zhou of the Columbia Aging Center. Avshalom Caspi, Terry Moffitt, and Karen Sugden from Duke University; This research was supported by National Institute on Aging grants R01AG061378, R01AG073402, R01AG059013, R01AG061008, R01AG073207 and R01AG049789.

