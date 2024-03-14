Deadly amoebic brain infection may be caused by unsafe nasal rinsing, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new report highlighting the potential dangers of rinsing your nose with sterile tap water: amoebic infections of the skin, eyes, lungs, and brain.

In a report published Tuesday (March 12) in the journal emerging infectious diseases , The agency detailed the cases of 10 American patients infected with a type of virus. amoeba called Acanthamoeba Nine of those incidents occurred in the past 10 years. All patients had been rinsing their nasal passages, most often with devices such as squeeze bottles or neti pots, before becoming ill. They did so for a variety of reasons, including to relieve symptoms. chronic sinusitis or sinusitis.

Patients experienced various health complications as a result of amoeba infection. Six people developed skin conditions and six experienced rare skin conditions. nervous system called infectious disease Granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), which affects the brain and spinal cord. Seven of the 10 infected people survived, and three of the GAE patients died.

All infected people were weakened. immune system the most common reason is cancer and was undergoing treatment. Of the five people who reported what kind of water they used for nasal irrigation, four said they used tap water and one said they used sterile water but did not submerge the device in tap water. .

Tap water usually contains small amounts of microorganisms, such as: usually killed by stomach acid . However, these microorganisms can survive in the nose and cause infections if they enter there. Rinsing the nose with unsterile tap water has been associated with various amoebic infections. amoeba eating brain Naegleria fowleri and Balamusia mandrillaris .

Acanthamoeba Amoeba can also cause a life-threatening brain-damaging disease, or GAE, that begins with symptoms such as confusion, headaches, and seizures. Amoebas are found all over the world and live in both soil and water. Including lakes, rivers, tap water, etc. .

The findings of the CDC's new report therefore serve as a reminder to those who practice nasal rinsing to do so safely. The CDC recommends: People rinsing their nose should use boiled, sterile or distilled water. For example, tap water must be boiled for at least one minute to sterilize it. If you are at an altitude above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) he must be boiled for 3 minutes. Be sure to cool before use.

“We published this study because we want people to be aware of this risk.” Dr. Julia Haston senior author of the study and a physician and medical epidemiologist at the CDC; told CBS News .

Acanthamoeba It can enter the body in a variety of ways. Eyes, skin damage, respiratory tract .It is a kind of opportunistic pathogens This means that they usually do not harm healthy people, but they can have a chance if someone has a weakened immune system or if they can enter the body through damaged tissue. people who are highest risk of infection organ transplants and cancer, HIV or Diabetes .

Acanthamoeba The authors acknowledge in their report that because infectious diseases are ubiquitous, it is often difficult to determine how people become infected and how to prevent infection. So with the data they have, they cannot confirm that all 10 people highlighted got infected from sterile tap water.

Nevertheless, the authors emphasized the need to increase awareness about the importance of safe nasal rinsing. If done safely, it has several health benefits, including: Relieve allergy and cold symptoms .

This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice.