CDC finds that rinsing your nose can cause dangerous amoeba infections

Share on Pinterest Although rare, serious infections can occur when using nasal irrigation devices.South Agency/Getty Images A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that using a neti pot in combination with tap water increases the risk of rare but serious infections.

These infections are caused by a type of microorganism known as Acanthamoeba.

Experts say people who use nasal rinses should make sure the water they use is sterile. New research published by researchers in Centers for Disease Control (CDC) This week it was discovered that using tap water to clean your nose increases your risk of contracting a range of rare but serious infections. In particular, a type of amoeba known as Acanthamoeba can cause a variety of symptoms and has an 82% fatality rate, the CDC reports. This infection is rare and is thought to affect only 3 to 12 people in the United States each year.

The study included data from 10 immunocompromised patients who developed infections after using nasal rinses. Dr. Julia HastonCDC medical epidemiologists who are part of the team that supported the study say the study is important because until now it has been difficult to trace the cause of the disease due to its rarity. “This is really the first time we've been able to identify possible exposure routes for this Acanthamoeba infection, because this amoeba lives in the environment and we're all exposed to it.” said Haston. “It is often very difficult to know how these infections occur, and when it is difficult to know how infections occur, it is also difficult to know how to prevent them. .” Acanthamoeba is different from the better-known amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, which is commonly classified as the “brain-eating amoeba.” However, both these amebic infections and other types of infections can be traced to nasal irrigation without sterile water. This type of infection is rare, but when it occurs, it primarily damages the brain and central nervous system.

Dr. Brian Labas, PhD, MPHThe important thing to remember is that it's important to use sterile water when rinsing your nose, said the infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “This is a very simple message: If you use your Neti pot for nasal wash, do not use tap water, use distilled or boiled water. That will reduce the risk of disease,” Loves said. CDC To tell Safe nasal or sinus irrigation requires boiled, sterile or distilled water. To sterilize tap water, water must be boiled for at least 1 minute, or at least 3 minutes at altitudes above 1,980 meters. Once the water has cooled, you can safely use it for nasal irrigation. The people in this study had immunocompromised conditions such as HIV, AIDS, chronic kidney disease, and cancer. kidney failure. Seven of the 10 people studied survived, but the researchers speculated that this was because they were suffering from underlying sinusitis that required treatment. But Dr. William SchaffnerInfectious disease specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say it's not just immunocompromised people with this type of condition who need to change their nasal rinse habits. “In fact, there may be some lessons here even for people who aren't immunocompromised. Don't just do it once or twice when you have a cold or while taking a shower. If you're going to do this on an ongoing basis because you think it has health benefits, be sure to use sterile water,” Schaffner said. .

Public health officials are concerned that two-thirds of Americans believe tap water is safe for nasal irrigation. Labas says this is a misconception that needs to be corrected when it comes to “opportunistic pathogens” like Acanthamoeba. “It's not that our tap water is never safe, but it's not sterile,” Loves explained. “This is the kind of thing you don't want to use in a medical setting, for example. During surgery, we don't use tap water; we use sterile water, so we don't introduce bacteria or other pathogens into the wound.” But it's a similar problem.” There is currently no approved treatment for Acanthamoeba, so it is important to prevent infection with Acanthamoeba. Regarding Acanthamoeba treatment, there are currently no drugs approved by the FDA specifically to treat this infection. However, those receiving treatment receive a prescription that includes antibiotic, antifungal, and antibiotic medications. Dr Haston urges anyone who may experience side effects after rinsing their nose to seek medical attention as soon as possible. “If you're rinsing your nose and you develop any signs of illness, such as a headache, fever, confusion, or seizures, it's very important to seek immediate treatment,” Haston says. “And talk to your health care provider about Acanthamoeba, especially if you have a weakened immune system.”