Study finds blood test is 83% accurate at detecting colorectal cancer





A blood test aimed at detecting colorectal cancer The drug has shown good results in clinical studies and is a step toward expanding screening options for potentially deadly diseases. Published in New England Medical Journal Wednesday's study found that the test accurately diagnosed colorectal cancer in 83% of people at average risk who were not experiencing symptoms and who were confirmed to have colorectal cancer. It turned out that it was detected. For 10% of people, colonoscopies incorrectly indicated they may have colon cancer, even though nothing was found. “The results of the study are a promising step toward developing more convenient tools to detect colorectal cancer earlier and more easily treat it,” said lead author and director of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Dr. William M. Grady, a gastroenterologist, said in the paper. news release. “This test is equally accurate in detecting colon cancer. Stool tests used for early detection It could provide an alternative for patients who may refuse current screening options due to the possibility of cancer. ” Dr. John LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News and a gastroenterologist at New York University Langone Health, said this includes current screening tests such as colonoscopies, stool tests for blood, and stool tests for genetic material. He said it would help usher in the arrival of alternatives to testing. “Blood tests are attractive because they are relatively easy to perform and there are no 'disease factors' that would preclude a home stool test,” he said. “A New England Journal study found that cell-free DNA blood tests detected 83% of colon cancers, but 65% (11 out of 17) of stage 1 cancers, which are statistically the most curable. I am waiting for further studies to determine its role in colon cancer screening. ” The test has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and most insurance companies do not cover it, but it is already being sold in the United States for $895. Associated Press. The test's maker, Guardant Health, expects an FDA decision this year, the newspaper reported. The findings, led and funded by Guardant Health, Multi-site clinical trial The test was compared to the Guardant Shield blood test on approximately 8,000 people between the ages of 45 and 84. colonoscopyis the current gold standard for colorectal cancer screening. “The gold standard for colon cancer screening is colonoscopy, which can detect colon cancer at its earliest, most treatable stage and detect precancerous polys before they turn into cancer. because we can find them and remove them,” LaPook said. Colorectal cancer is common and preventable through screening, but only about 50 to 60 percent of people eligible for screening actually get tested, Grady said. “The best way to get people screened for cancer is to provide them with screening options and let them choose the one that is best for them,” he said. The study comes as more Americans are affected by colon cancer. young age group. Colorectal cancer, once the fourth leading cause of cancer death for people under 50, has now jumped up the list to number one. Main causes for men It ranks second among women, according to a study released earlier this year. Overall, colorectal cancer 3rd most commonly diagnosed cancer According to the American Cancer Society, it occurs in both men and women in the United States. The organization predicts there will be 106,590 new cases of colon cancer in 2024. More from CBS News Sarah Moniuszko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter for CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for her USA Today and was selected to help launch the paper's wellness section. She currently covers breaking news and trending news for CBS News' Her HealthWatch.

