Two additional measles cases were confirmed.98 Chicago immigrants isolated in quarantine hotel after being infected





Chicago (CBS) — Two more measles cases were reported in Chicago Thursday night, bringing the total to 12, 10 of which are connected to a migrant shelter in Pilsen. The Chicago Department of Public Health announced six adults and six children have been confirmed to have contracted measles in the past week. Only two people are unaffiliated with the city's largest shelter, located at 2248 S. Halsted Ave. in Pilsen. “We cannot stress this enough: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. It is our shield,” CDPH Secretary Olusimbo Simbo Ige said in a news release. . “I strongly encourage all Chicagoans, new or not, to get vaccinated. If you and your children are vaccinated, you are not at high risk. But if you are not, Take action now to protect yourself and your community.” Meanwhile, a total of 98 immigrants are being quarantined in a Chicago-area hotel set up by the state of Illinois due to measles exposure. Of the 98 migrants, 48 ​​are children. They all have measles and will stay in a hotel for 21 days. The hotel is not open to the public. It is used only as an isolation facility. As of Thursday afternoon, 10 measles cases confirmed in Chicago – All but two of them are connected to the city’s largest migrant shelter, located at 2248 S. Halstead St. in Pilsen. There are approximately 900 civil servants. measles Vaccinations have been underway at the Pilsen migrant shelter since last weekend, with all eligible people being vaccinated and the percentage of people at the shelter with immunity against measles up to over 95 percent. those who have been exposed or who are particularly vulnerable and unable to be exposed; vaccinated People who need to be relocated include pregnant women. Mayor Brandon Johnson previously said the quarantine period would be 20 days. More from CBS News

