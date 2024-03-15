Dead bird at Nahant Beach prompts public health alert







Officials said the birds were suspected of being infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza. Gaston Brito Miserocchi Nahant officials have issued a public health alert after a dead bird suspected of having avian influenza was found along the North Shore beach. A dead bird was found on Nahant's Short Beach, authorities say to public health officials. announcement last week. Although test results have not been confirmed, the birds are suspected of being infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement to Boston.com. Stated. birds influenza This is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that can cause serious illness in both wild and domestic birds. Although most avian influenza strains do not infect humans, avian influenza strains can be transmitted by directly handling birds or bird carcasses. Once infected, people's symptoms can range from a mild upper respiratory tract infection to more severe illness. who. Avian influenza is also known to infect wild animals that eat birds and poultry, and has spread sporadically to some domestic animals. according to To the CDC. Mass Wildlife said around 20 dead birds, including several species, were sampled from Nahant. “All birds taken from Nahant were tested at Tufts, and these preliminary results were consistent with what would be expected for birds infected with HPAI,” Mass Wildlife said. “Samples have been submitted to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmatory testing.” Mass Wildlife said there are other possible cases in the area, with similar findings reported in communities near Nahant. Nahant also experienced a “similar situation” in June 2022, according to a public health announcement. Authorities are urging the public to avoid direct contact with dead or live birds that are showing symptoms, and to keep livestock away. Both domestic and wild birds can be infected with HPAI, officials said. The public is asked to report pet birds that may be infected with the virus to (617) 626-1795. According to Mass Wildlife, wild songbird deaths should only be reported if five or more birds are found in one location. “The Commonwealth is investigating the cause of death and will share more information as it becomes available,” Nahant officials said in a statement. Newsletter registration Get the latest news from Boston.com.

