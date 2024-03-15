Tirzepatide weight loss is consistent regardless of BMI

Tirzepatide (Zepbound for weight loss, Mounjaro, Eli Lilly for type 2 diabetes) consistently reduces body weight regardless of pretreatment body mass index (BMI) and reduces body weight and waist circumference regardless of duration of overweight or obesity. decreased.

This analysis examines first the effect of baseline BMI and second the effect of duration of overweight/obesity, and builds on the results of the SURMOUNT 1-4 studies, which investigated the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide versus placebo. It's the result of a combination. These will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in May by Dr. Karel Le Roux from University College Dublin, Ireland, and Dr. Giovanna Muscogiuri, an endocrinologist from the University of Naples Federico II in Naples, Italy. .

Initial analysis of tirzepatide, a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist, aimed to analyze the impact of baseline BMI category on weight loss across a series of phase 3 trials It was.

More participants in the tirzepatide group than in the placebo group achieved weight loss goals of 5%, 10%, and 15%. “Across SURMOUNT 1-4 trials, treatment with tirzepatide in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity consistently resulted in clinically significant weight loss of 5% or more, 10% or more, or 15% or more. “compared to placebo in obese or overweight (BMI 27 or higher) adults, regardless of baseline BMI subgroup,” said Lewis, an obesity expert at Weill Cornell Medicine Comprehensive Weight Management Center in New York City.・Dr. J. Aronne said. , co-author of the BMI-related analysis.

Muscogiuri, lead author of a second analysis examining the effect of duration of obesity, and his co-authors concluded: These results are consistent with the overall results from each study in the SURMOUNT program. ”

Consistent weight loss regardless of BMI

The SURMOUNT series of trials involved people with a BMI of 30 kg/m3.2 or more than 27kg/m2 Patients with at least one weight-related comorbidity and no type 2 diabetes (SURMOUNT-1, 72 weeks), patients with type 2 diabetes (SURMOUNT-2, 72 weeks), and 12 weeks of intensive life Patients without type 2 diabetes after style intervention (SURMOUNT-3, 72 weeks after randomization) or after 88 weeks of intervention (SURMOUNT-4, 36 weeks of open-label tirzepatide induction and 52 weeks after randomization) .

BMI subgroups were defined by 27–30 (overweight), 30–35 (obesity class I), 35–40 (obesity class II), and 40 kg/m.2 or higher (obesity class III). Percent weight change from randomization to week 72 (SURMOUNT-1, -2, and -3) or week 52 (SURMOUNT-4) and percentage of participants achieving the 5% weight loss goal It has been decided. 10%, then 15%. The per-protocol analysis included all participants who received at least one dose of tirzepatide or placebo.

Across these BMI levels, up to 100% of tirzepatide-treated participants had a BMI of 5% or more compared to 30% in the placebo group in SURMOUNT-1, up to 93% vs. 43% in SURMOUNT-2, and up to Achieved 97% weight loss. Compare with 15% for SURMOUNT-3, respectively.

At least 10% weight reduction was achieved for SURMOUNT-1 up to 93% vs. 16%, SURMOUNT-2 up to 76% vs. 14%, and SURMOUNT-3 up to 92% vs. 8%, respectively.

SURMOUNT-1 achieved weight loss of 15%, up to 85%, compared to 7% in patients receiving tirzepatide and placebo. Up to 60% vs. 3% for SURMOUNT-2, respectively. Up to 78% vs. 4% for SUMOUNT-3.

In SURMOUNT-4, mean % body weight loss was 21% during 36 weeks of open-label tirzepatide treatment. After this run-in period, up to 70%, 39%, and 22% of participants treated with tirzepatide achieved additional weight loss of 5% or more, 10%, and 15% compared to 2% . , 2%, and 0% of patients taking a placebo.

Weight and waist circumference decreased regardless of duration of illness

In this second presentation, participants were categorized based on duration of overweight/obesity at baseline (<10 years, 10–20 years, and >20 years). Rate of weight change. Percentage of achieving weight loss goals of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, and 25%. and analyzed changes in waist circumference.

SURMOUNT Across study endpoints 1-4, participants receiving placebo included weight loss goals of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, and 25% compared to participants receiving placebo treatment. Greater weight loss was also seen in participants who took tirzepatide. Participants, regardless of disease duration, reported to the authors in an initial press release from ECO. The extent of weight loss was generally similar across disease duration categories.

For example, in the SURMOUNT-1 trial, patients receiving 10 mg of tirzepatide lost 21% of their body weight after 72 weeks in patients with disease duration of less than 10 years, compared to 20% in patients with 10 to 20 years of disease. weight loss was observed. Among those with disease duration of more than 20 years, the incidence was 23%.

In the SURMOUNT-2 trial (in which all participants were alive and living with type 2 diabetes), patients receiving 10 mg of tirzepatide lost 12.6% of their body weight in patients with disease for less than 10 years; , patients with disease for less than 10 years lost 12.6% of their body weight. It will decrease by 12.5% ​​in 10 to 20 years. People who lived with overweight or obesity for more than 20 years lost 14.4% of their body weight.

Waist circumference also decreased significantly more than placebo for each disease duration category across the four studies, and again these reductions were consistent across disease duration subgroups.

Differences between patients with and without type 2 diabetes are clear, and further analysis is needed to explore and understand why patients with type 2 diabetes lose less weight than those without type 2 diabetes in these trials.

Asked to comment on the study's results, Jens Juul Holst, MD, PhD, of the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research in Copenhagen, Denmark, said the results were as expected.

“While the initial summary is said to show the same effect regardless of baseline BMI, this is an expected result and there is nothing exciting there,” he said. Told Medscape Medical News. “The second deals with the effect in people with different durations of obesity. Again, the effect was comparable in all groups, which was an important but expected result.”

“One of the questions is whether we should treat people with a BMI below 30 at all, which depends on the presence or absence of pre-existing comorbidities, particularly metabolic syndrome, in which case treatment can save lives and reduce complications. It may be preventable,” Horst added.

Medscape Medical News We also asked ECO President Jason Halford for his thoughts on the survey results. He said that across these weight loss drugs, “Typically, weight loss tends to be proportional, and in fact the lower the BMI category, the greater the weight loss. This is because the dosing is not based on body weight. “This is partly because everyone receives the same dose regardless of body weight.” “There's an argument that the doses should be adjusted. The data shows that these drugs are so powerful that for some reason this doesn't happen.”

Professor Horst said: “In principle, with a given reduction in food intake, a similar weight loss can be expected and these drugs should be administered according to the individual's body size. Energy expenditure is linear with body weight. This is probably a reasonable step, as it depends on the drug, but what happens in practice is that doses are given according to the occurrence of side effects, which is a good pragmatic principle.”

Professor Holst noted that the interesting question here is whether extremely obese people are somehow resistant to GLP-1 RAs (like leptin), saying: “They are not.”

He added that, to his knowledge, the question of the role of duration of obesity has not been explicitly considered before. “However, the duration of many obese patients studied after GLP-1 RA treatment varied widely, and while it was previously unknown that weight loss depended on this, the physiological mechanisms supporting this are unknown. do not have.”

Tilzepatide (Mounjaro) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2022 to treat type 2 diabetes. In November 2023, the FDA approved tirzepatide (Zepbound) for chronic weight management. Adults with BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2 or BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2 Have at least one weight-related comorbidity. Additionally, in November 2023, the EMA Human Medicines Committee submitted a positive opinion on the extension of the Mounjaro label to include weight management in adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m or higher.2 or BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2 At least one weight-related comorbidity.

Mr. Holst had no interest in Eli Lilly, but is a member of Novo Nordisk's advisory board. This study (Abstract 014) was funded by Eli Lilly and Company. Le Roux reported grants from the Irish Research Council, Science Foundation Ireland, Anabio, and the Health Research Council. He is an advisory board member and speaker for Novo Nordisk, Herbalife, GI Dynamics, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Greer, Irish Life Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Carlux, Zeeland Pharma, and Rhythm Pharma. Served as a committee member. CIR is a member of the Nutrition and Metabolism Society of Ireland, which is outside the scope of its practice commented on here. In his 2021 year, he served as Keyron's chief medical officer and director of medical devices. These are all unpaid positions. CIR previously invested in Keyron, which develops endoscopic implantable medical devices aimed at mimicking sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass surgeries. Kaylon's research did not include patients and is not listed on the stock market. CIR was gifted its shares in September 2021 and sold all of its shares in Chiron in September 2021. He continues to provide unpaid scientific advice to Chiron. CIR provides clinical obesity care at the Beyond BMI clinic and is also a shareholder in the clinic. LA has received grants or personal fees from Altimmune, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, ERX, Gelesis, Intellihealth, Jamieson Wellness, Janssen, Novo Nordisk, Optum, Pfizer, Senda Biosciences, Versanis, and is a shareholder in Allurion, ERX Pharmaceuticals. It was reported that , Gelesis, Intellihealth, Jamieson Wellness. FJ, TF, MM, LG, and LN are employees and shareholders of Eli Lilly and Company.