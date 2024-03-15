Why eating a typical French breakfast hurts your mood, skin and sex appeal

Back in 2017, trend published an article titled “How to Eat Breakfast Like a French Woman,'' with a photo of a beautiful, slim, proud-looking woman clutching a currant-studded brioche and a fluffy white poodle at her feet. Posted. In an interview, he gave the following advice about croissants: Lunch is no longer an ultraAdd jam as an optional “weekend fun.” Oh, Lala!

But if that beautiful girl had scoffed at Brioche, after a few hours you might not have found her so attractive. Because now the French have made a new discovery. croissants make you ugly.

Yes, that's right. Scientists at the University of Montpellier found that people who ate breakfasts rich in refined carbohydrates, such as baguettes with jam, fruit juices, and sweet tea or coffee, were rated as less attractive than those who ate breakfasts rich in refined carbohydrates. I discovered that. Those who started their day with healthier unrefined carbohydrates. So if you want to feel your best in the morning, it might be wise to put down your bread knife.

I have never felt so proud of having been hired. intermittent fasting dietI don't eat breakfast at all.

So why does this happen? Could abolishing patisserie really be a way to combat plummeting birthrates or prevent divorce?

Admittedly, my husband doesn't seem all that into the frozen croissants I make every once in a while as a weekend treat, but I don't know they have that much of an effect. did.

“We weren't surprised by the results,” evolutionary biologist and lead author of the study, Dr. Claire Verticat, told me. “The negative health effects of overconsumption of refined carbohydrates are well known, so we sought to dig deeper into this relatively under-researched area.”

Although it may seem very niche, the results make some sense. Dr. Verticat explains, “Among other things, excessive refined carbohydrate intake accelerates the skin's glycation process, which can lead to premature aging and poor overall skin health.”

Simply put, eating refined carbohydrates can cause your insulin levels to spike. cause inflammation. This inflammation destroys collagen and elastin, resulting in skin that looks sagging, older, dry, and dull.

According to Dr. Verticut, the effects can be noticed right away, but eat refined carbohydrates Regular consumption can lead to chronic high blood sugar and insulin resistance, which also slows down your metabolism and your body's ability to quickly replace new skin cells.

All of this means that you shouldn't avoid refined carbohydrates most of the time, not just at breakfast. If you don't, you'll end up looking as old as Methuselah in a few months.

Of course you need to be careful. “Don't read too much into one small study,” he warns. Dr. Tim Spectorprofessor of genetic epidemiology and founder of the Zoe Program.

“When you're eating a carbohydrate-based diet, there's a lot more going on than just blood sugar levels, which are easy to measure.” They're very good at finding people who are using highly refined carbohydrates to increase levels of inflammation in their blood.

“It boosts our immune system and sends signals throughout the body that we are ready to fight disease and infection, so it makes sense that humans might be able to sense it.”

It all seems a little scary. If it's a croissant, it won't be that bad, right?

But then I remembered that while I was eating breakfast, and yes, a milky latte and pain au chocolat fueled my morning, it gave me a pleasant glow for about 20 minutes, but… It makes you feel bloated and sluggish, followed by briskness soon after.

“I used to eat like that, but I always felt really tired about three hours after eating,” Spector agrees. And we can all agree that no one wants to lean over and kiss someone who is tired and grumpy.

That's how you eat, I say. Nutritionist Dr. Gabriela Peacock“You'll be on a blood sugar roller coaster ride. It will spike, then drop so low that you'll look miserable rather than glamorous and glowing.”

What we should do instead, advises Dr. Peacock, is add fiber and protein, which are “essential to keeping energy levels well balanced throughout the day.”