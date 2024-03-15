A dengue control strategy that releases mosquitoes infected with the bacteria will be rolled out in six Brazilian cities in the coming months as the country battles a severe outbreak of dengue fever, a contagious viral disease. egyptian temple mosquito.

Factors such as hotter, wetter weather due to the climate crisis and the spread of previously unknown virus variants are fueling Brazil's explosive dengue outbreak, setting new records. . 1.6m As of March 14, the number of probable cases since January was the same as reported for all of last year, with 491 deaths and an additional 889 under investigation.

Local and national health authorities have stepped up their response, particularly increasing precautionary measures. That includes local health departments crisscrossing cities looking for containers of standing water that could allow mosquitoes to breed.

“Our strategy is old and focuses on vector control,” said Ethel Maciel, director general of health surveillance at the Ministry of Health. But in a “significant change in dengue patterns”, an early and large-scale surge in infections has the government looking to: New technologies that deliver medium-term results such as vaccines and the release of mosquitoes infected with bacteria Limit dengue transmission and other arboviruses infect humans.

Wolbachia method – Named after a type of bacteria that is present in about 60% of insects but does not occur in nature. egyptian temple – Already featured in 5 cities in Brazil, providing protection to 3.2 million people. R$80m (£12.5m) will be extended to six new municipalities, covering a further 1.7m people.

World Mosquito Program staff release Wolbachia mosquitoes in Niteroi. The car is equipped with 900 tubes that release water every 50 meters. Photo: Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif/Welcome

Mosquito eggs and larvae infected with Wolbachia – Brazilians call this “Wolbitos” – provided by a laboratory in Rio de Janeiro within the Institute of Public Health run by the health science organization Fiocruz, which administers the Wolbachia method in Brazil in partnership with NGOs. world mosquito program (WMP) and the Ministry of Health.

“We started with a small room with just three small cages. And now we have a large breeding cage that can hold 32,000 mosquitoes,” he says, with about 1.5 million adult mosquitoes. “We're going to have a lot of fun,” said Katia Cabral, the lab's supervisor, during a recent tour of the 397 square meter (4,273 square foot) facility that houses and produces 10 million eggs each week. . There are plans to build a larger mosquito breeding laboratory in another state.

Cabral, a biologist who has worked with WMP since the Brazil-based project began 10 years ago, led a team of 17 people responsible for maintaining the walbitus colony in a continuous breeding cycle. leading. We will also monitor the implementation of the Wolbachia method in the target area by conducting diagnostics. egyptian temple Eggs collected in the field.

Niterói, a city of 500,000 people across Guanabara Bay from Rio de Janeiro, hosted one of the early pilot projects in 2015 and later became the first city to fully cover Wolbachia. This appears to have helped curb the number of dengue cases, even as Rio state declared an official state of emergency last month.

just 689 Niteroi has recorded 61,779 probable cases as of March 14, while neighboring Rio de Janeiro has recorded 61,779. In Rio de Janeiro, the Wolbachia method is being trialled in smaller areas with specific challenges, such as shantytowns where violence is prevalent.

egyptian temple Mosquitoes that transmit dengue and Zika viruses in a jar at the International Atomic Energy Agency Pest Control Laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria. Photo: Christian Bruna/EPA

“Rio is a city with 12 times the population, [nearly] The number of dengue cases is 100 times higher than in Niteroi,” said Niteroi Mayor Axel Grael. “There is no doubt that the application of the Wolbachia strategy had a decisive impact on our results.”

A new study is expected to be published later this year. A 2021 study was linked to an outbreak of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in Niteroi Not only did the incidence of dengue fever decrease by 56% and 37%, but the incidence of dengue fever also decreased by 69%. chikungunya fever and Zika feverrespectively – two other Aedes-borne diseases.

Luciano Moreira, a Fiocruz researcher who leads WMP in Brazil, says the Wolbachia method's low cost, self-sustaining nature and proven effectiveness appeal to city governments.

“We have a list of more than 50 municipalities that have responded to our request. [‘wolbitos’]'' he said, adding that “the biggest bottleneck at the moment is the mosquito outbreak.''

The new mosquito breeding laboratory will be operational by 2025, increasing current production capacity tenfold and producing 100 million eggs per week.

“Our prediction is that within 10 years we will be able to protect around 70 million Brazilians in different cities,” Moreira said.