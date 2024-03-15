Health
Brazil to release millions of anti-dengue mosquitoes as death toll from dengue fever rises | News World Health
A dengue control strategy that releases mosquitoes infected with the bacteria will be rolled out in six Brazilian cities in the coming months as the country battles a severe outbreak of dengue fever, a contagious viral disease. egyptian temple mosquito.
Factors such as hotter, wetter weather due to the climate crisis and the spread of previously unknown virus variants are fueling Brazil's explosive dengue outbreak, setting new records. . 1.6m As of March 14, the number of probable cases since January was the same as reported for all of last year, with 491 deaths and an additional 889 under investigation.
Local and national health authorities have stepped up their response, particularly increasing precautionary measures. That includes local health departments crisscrossing cities looking for containers of standing water that could allow mosquitoes to breed.
“Our strategy is old and focuses on vector control,” said Ethel Maciel, director general of health surveillance at the Ministry of Health. But in a “significant change in dengue patterns”, an early and large-scale surge in infections has the government looking to: New technologies that deliver medium-term results such as vaccines and the release of mosquitoes infected with bacteria Limit dengue transmission and other arboviruses infect humans.
Wolbachia method – Named after a type of bacteria that is present in about 60% of insects but does not occur in nature. egyptian temple – Already featured in 5 cities in Brazil, providing protection to 3.2 million people. R$80m (£12.5m) will be extended to six new municipalities, covering a further 1.7m people.
Mosquito eggs and larvae infected with Wolbachia – Brazilians call this “Wolbitos” – provided by a laboratory in Rio de Janeiro within the Institute of Public Health run by the health science organization Fiocruz, which administers the Wolbachia method in Brazil in partnership with NGOs. world mosquito program (WMP) and the Ministry of Health.
“We started with a small room with just three small cages. And now we have a large breeding cage that can hold 32,000 mosquitoes,” he says, with about 1.5 million adult mosquitoes. “We're going to have a lot of fun,” said Katia Cabral, the lab's supervisor, during a recent tour of the 397 square meter (4,273 square foot) facility that houses and produces 10 million eggs each week. . There are plans to build a larger mosquito breeding laboratory in another state.
Cabral, a biologist who has worked with WMP since the Brazil-based project began 10 years ago, led a team of 17 people responsible for maintaining the walbitus colony in a continuous breeding cycle. leading. We will also monitor the implementation of the Wolbachia method in the target area by conducting diagnostics. egyptian temple Eggs collected in the field.
Niterói, a city of 500,000 people across Guanabara Bay from Rio de Janeiro, hosted one of the early pilot projects in 2015 and later became the first city to fully cover Wolbachia. This appears to have helped curb the number of dengue cases, even as Rio state declared an official state of emergency last month.
just 689 Niteroi has recorded 61,779 probable cases as of March 14, while neighboring Rio de Janeiro has recorded 61,779. In Rio de Janeiro, the Wolbachia method is being trialled in smaller areas with specific challenges, such as shantytowns where violence is prevalent.
“Rio is a city with 12 times the population, [nearly] The number of dengue cases is 100 times higher than in Niteroi,” said Niteroi Mayor Axel Grael. “There is no doubt that the application of the Wolbachia strategy had a decisive impact on our results.”
A new study is expected to be published later this year. A 2021 study was linked to an outbreak of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in Niteroi Not only did the incidence of dengue fever decrease by 56% and 37%, but the incidence of dengue fever also decreased by 69%. chikungunya fever and Zika feverrespectively – two other Aedes-borne diseases.
Luciano Moreira, a Fiocruz researcher who leads WMP in Brazil, says the Wolbachia method's low cost, self-sustaining nature and proven effectiveness appeal to city governments.
“We have a list of more than 50 municipalities that have responded to our request. [‘wolbitos’]'' he said, adding that “the biggest bottleneck at the moment is the mosquito outbreak.''
The new mosquito breeding laboratory will be operational by 2025, increasing current production capacity tenfold and producing 100 million eggs per week.
“Our prediction is that within 10 years we will be able to protect around 70 million Brazilians in different cities,” Moreira said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/mar/15/brazil-to-release-millions-of-anti-dengue-mosquitoes-as-death-toll-from-outbreak-mounts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Free fun and food this Easter
- Brazil to release millions of anti-dengue mosquitoes as death toll from dengue fever rises | News World Health
- Squid Game actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment and sentenced to 8 months in prison
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Trump Today: Judge Denies Former President's Motion to Dismiss Classified Documents Case
- Iron ore falls below $100 on China's lingering real estate crisis
- Hollywood Brown signs one-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs, ending Arizona Cardinals tenure
- Play at the Indian Wells tennis tournament is suspended due to a BEES invasion – forcing world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz and his opponent Alexander Zverev to take cover
- Ty Cobb reacts to Trump's refusal to drop the classified documents case
- TikTok CEO vows to 'keep fighting' after US House passes bill to ban app | BBC News
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi checks prices and stocks of basic materials at Tanjungbalai Yarn Market
- Actor Simu Liu Saved the Cutest Dog While Filming His New Movie