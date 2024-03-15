Looking for an easy way to heal your gut? Do these 4 things first

Think of your gut microbiome as a half-teased intertwining with other aspects of your health and body.

In the world of wellness, there are few topics as trending as “gut health.” But there's a good reason for that. The gut microbiome is connected to other aspects of health, and researchers have linked it to digestive function. mental healthyour skin more.in If there isResearchers are trying to determine whether an unhealthy gut microbiome is the cause of, or a response to, symptoms and health conditions.

of microbiome Refers to the trillions of microorganisms (also called microorganisms) that live in the body, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The gut microbiome specifically refers to the microorganisms in your intestines, especially your large intestine. This helps metabolize indigestible food, boosts immune function, and controls inflammation. Gail Qureshi, RD, a microbiome researcher and registered dietitian in pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at the Cleveland Clinic, explains that these microbes are responsible for the production of metabolites such as vitamins, enzymes, and hormones, which the body uses to break down food. It also produces substances used in

Cressi told CNET in 2023 that we need to think of the gut microbiome as “a little pet that lives in our intestinal tract.” What we eat feeds them, and our internal environment determines how they grow.

As you learn more about your gut microbiome, here are some beginner tips you can use to keep your gut microbiome as healthy as possible.

read more: 12 probiotic foods that can improve your gut health

Signs of an unhealthy gut

“If you're bloated or have a lot of gas, the composition or function of your gut microbiome may be disrupted,” says Dr. Qureshi, and the only way to know for sure is to He added that it was to be inspected. measured.

Other signs of an unhealthy gut include vomiting and upset stomach, fatigue, trouble sleeping, and food intolerances. and other symptoms. According to some studies, skin irritation or problems may be one particularly visible sign. Association with skin problems such as acne and psoriasis In the intestines.

Researchers are also investigating the mechanism impact reproductive health and hormone levels.

read more: The ABCs of Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Precautions, and Proper Dosage

Carol Yepes/Getty Images

How to help your gut

It is important to see a doctor to determine the root cause of your health concerns and rule out other illnesses. Changing your diet and habits is a good first step to improving your gut and overall health.

Qureshi also said it's important to remember that the makeup of each person's gut microbiome is very different, so there's no exact standard for a perfectly healthy gut microbiome. That being said, there are four things you can do to get yourself on the right track.

1. Eat gut-friendly foods

The gut microbiome prefers foods that we cannot digest. This includes foods high in fiber, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. Foods we already know we should eat because of their nutritional properties.

According to Qureshi, foods to remove from the intestines or reduce intake include foods that are high in sugar and fat and low in fiber.

“All of these are associated with eating a Western diet, which is also associated with microbiome disruption,” she says.

Beyond a gut-healthy diet, it's no coincidence that heart healthy food, Eating fermented foods can replenish beneficial microorganisms and their metabolites. Cresci points to yogurt, kombucha, and kefir as examples.

this is our full List of best probiotic foods for gut health.

2. Note any medications you take.

It's no secret that we take antibiotics. Destroy the family of “good” bacteria, at least temporarily Thrive within your body.Several common side effects Problems with taking antibiotics include nausea, diarrhea, and the development of yeast infections. If you've been prescribed antibiotics, or if you have repeated infections and are taking antibiotics frequently, ask your doctor what you can do to minimize disruption to your microbiome.

Other drugs that can disrupt our microbiome include those that change the PH of the stomach and remove acids, Cresci said. Examples include proton pump inhibitors, also called PPIs, and histamine H2 receptor antagonists (H2 blockers), which are used to reduce acid reflux symptoms and may be available over the counter.

Keeping track of the medications you take can help you identify the cause of your symptoms and take appropriate steps or alternatives (with your doctor's approval) if you have problems with your gut health.

3. Find. right probiotics and supplements

In addition to incorporating more yogurt and fermented foods into your diet, some people may Seek probiotics We hope to restore balance to your intestines. Mimics an intact microbiome. If you're considering taking a supplement containing probiotics, Qureshi says it's important to know that probiotics are strain-specific, meaning “each strain has its own way of acting.” told CNET.

For example, some probiotics are designed to help people who suffer from antibiotic-induced diarrhea, but they have no effect on people who take probiotics to improve bowel movements.

“Whatever your problem is, you want to choose something that's been studied,” she says.

Also note that, unfortunately, probiotics don't completely negate what you eat.

“If you have a bad diet and want to continue eating bad but want to improve your microbiome, probiotics are not going to help,” says Qureshi. “The other parts have to be done too.”

If you want to start repairing your gut, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are your best food choices. piotr_malczyk/Getty Images

4. Get more sleep and move your body

“Sleep better” or “exercise more” may sound like tired advice, but improving your sleep hygiene and Squeeze in more physical activity These are tried and true ways to improve your health, including your gut health.

Getting a good night's sleep is another common health tip that is directly related to gut health. According to Cresci, our microbiome is circadian rhythm, too. So if you're eating when your gut microbiome isn't ready, it means it's not ready to properly process the nutrients in your food.

Lack of sleep also causes stress and increased cortisol, negative mentality and physical effects.

“There's a lot going on in the gut-brain interaction, which sends signals to the microbiome and vice versa,” Qureshi said.

Perhaps the most fundamental is the fact that when we are exhausted, we don't have the energy to check on the many things that keep us healthy. including exercise or finding a nutritious diet – both impact gut health.

“When you're sleepy, tired, and exhausted, you tend to stop doing things that we know are good for your microbiome,” Qureshi says. “So it perpetuates itself.”