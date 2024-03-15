Health
Study notes role of age and gender in antibiotic-resistant infections
A new analysis of European surveillance data shows there is a “substantial interaction” between age, gender and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
in study Published yesterday PLOS Medicine, A team of British researchers analyzed data on bloodstream infections (BSIs) collected over five years from nearly one million patients in 29 countries in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA). The researchers found that the prevalence of resistance varied by bacteria, by antibiotic, and by patient age and gender, and that a clear pattern was observed in the prevalence of resistance by age for different bacteria across Europe. discovered.
In most cases, sex was only weakly associated with resistance, but the incidence of BSI was higher in men with one exception.
The study authors say their findings highlight important gaps in knowledge about the epidemiology of AMR that cannot be explained solely by exposure to antibiotics or contact with health care workers.
“These new findings regarding age- and gender-related differences are now considered in AMR research, as they may provide new insights into the epidemiology of AMR and may inform the design of control measures.” “should,” the researchers wrote.
Significant changes in resistance with age and sex
For the study, researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford analyzed data on patients with BSI collected regularly by the European Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network (EARS-Net) between 2015 and 2019. . They used their data for 38 bacterial and antibiotic combinations to determine how age and gender were associated with resistance trends, the incidence of BSI, and the proportion of infections caused by resistant bacteria. I investigated whether there are any.
At European level, the analysis revealed clear patterns in the prevalence of resistance by age. For most bacterial species, resistance was highest in the youngest and oldest children.However, in species such as Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, resistance to some antibiotics appears to increase with patient age, peaking between the ages of 30 and 50 and decreasing thereafter. Strong age-related trends in resistance were observed in southern and eastern Europe, where the prevalence of resistance was generally high.
These new findings regarding age- and gender-related differences should be considered in future AMR research as they may provide new insights into the epidemiology of AMR and may inform the design of control measures. It is.
The incidence of BSI was higher in the youngest and oldest patients across Europe, with a significant increase in older patients, with a higher incidence in men after the age of 35 years. The exception is his BSI due to: Escherichia coliThis observation may be explained by the fact that women in that age group have a higher incidence of urinary tract infections, a common cause of BSI.
The researchers focused their modeling analysis on aminopenicillin resistance, two of the most clinically important bacterial-antibiotic combinations seen in BSI worldwide. Escherichia coli and methicillin resistance Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) – They found large variations across countries and regions, but age- and gender-related trends were evident across countries. Regarding MRSA, 72% of countries saw an increase in resistance in boys and men from age 1 to age 100, and significant changes in resistance in males.In case of aminopenicillin resistance Escherichia colithe opposite was true: resistance decreased with age in male patients in 93% of countries, and changes in resistance were smaller in girls and women.
Accurately understand AMR load
The study authors said that differences in AMR burden by age and gender may be explained by “differences in culture between countries and differences in transmission routes between bacteria.” And understanding how these cultural factors interact with biological factors across age and gender could lead to more targeted antibiotic stewardship interventions and infection prevention and control strategies. There is.
“Our findings suggest that it may be worth considering interventions to reduce the burden of antimicrobial resistance that take into account important variations by age and gender.” said senior author Dr. Gwen Knight, co-director of the AMR Center at the School of Hygiene and Tropical.medicine, said at university press release.
Knight et al. note that while risk factors such as prior prescriptions and healthcare settings always influence the individual-level risk of resistant infections, future studies estimating the burden of AMR and the impact of interventions will It states that trends need to be taken into account. Accurately understand the burden by age and gender.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/antimicrobial-stewardship/study-cites-role-age-sex-antibiotic-resistant-infections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How are investors navigating the deep tech funding boom?
- Study notes role of age and gender in antibiotic-resistant infections
- Norwood crane collapse prompts major emergency response – Boston 25 News
- Imran Khan's PTI to move Supreme Court after being denied reserved seats
- Arizona Cardinals' Hollywood Brown takes action in Kansas City: reports
- Sources: College Football Playoff agrees to new contract with ESPN
- A pioneering bill aimed at slowing down fast fashion gains approval from the French lower house. Senate's next stop
- Extremists are hiding in plain sight
- 'Squid Game' actor found guilty of sexual misconduct in South Korea
- Formula E partners with Google
- New polymer membranes proven with AI
- Is Beijing about to crash into a Western Wall?