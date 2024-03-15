Study notes role of age and gender in antibiotic-resistant infections

A new analysis of European surveillance data shows there is a “substantial interaction” between age, gender and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

in study Published yesterday PLOS Medicine, A team of British researchers analyzed data on bloodstream infections (BSIs) collected over five years from nearly one million patients in 29 countries in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA). The researchers found that the prevalence of resistance varied by bacteria, by antibiotic, and by patient age and gender, and that a clear pattern was observed in the prevalence of resistance by age for different bacteria across Europe. discovered.

In most cases, sex was only weakly associated with resistance, but the incidence of BSI was higher in men with one exception.

The study authors say their findings highlight important gaps in knowledge about the epidemiology of AMR that cannot be explained solely by exposure to antibiotics or contact with health care workers.

“These new findings regarding age- and gender-related differences are now considered in AMR research, as they may provide new insights into the epidemiology of AMR and may inform the design of control measures.” “should,” the researchers wrote.

Significant changes in resistance with age and sex

For the study, researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford analyzed data on patients with BSI collected regularly by the European Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network (EARS-Net) between 2015 and 2019. . They used their data for 38 bacterial and antibiotic combinations to determine how age and gender were associated with resistance trends, the incidence of BSI, and the proportion of infections caused by resistant bacteria. I investigated whether there are any.

At European level, the analysis revealed clear patterns in the prevalence of resistance by age. For most bacterial species, resistance was highest in the youngest and oldest children.However, in species such as Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, resistance to some antibiotics appears to increase with patient age, peaking between the ages of 30 and 50 and decreasing thereafter. Strong age-related trends in resistance were observed in southern and eastern Europe, where the prevalence of resistance was generally high.

The incidence of BSI was higher in the youngest and oldest patients across Europe, with a significant increase in older patients, with a higher incidence in men after the age of 35 years. The exception is his BSI due to: Escherichia coliThis observation may be explained by the fact that women in that age group have a higher incidence of urinary tract infections, a common cause of BSI.

The researchers focused their modeling analysis on aminopenicillin resistance, two of the most clinically important bacterial-antibiotic combinations seen in BSI worldwide. Escherichia coli and methicillin resistance Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) – They found large variations across countries and regions, but age- and gender-related trends were evident across countries. Regarding MRSA, 72% of countries saw an increase in resistance in boys and men from age 1 to age 100, and significant changes in resistance in males.In case of aminopenicillin resistance Escherichia colithe opposite was true: resistance decreased with age in male patients in 93% of countries, and changes in resistance were smaller in girls and women.

Accurately understand AMR load

The study authors said that differences in AMR burden by age and gender may be explained by “differences in culture between countries and differences in transmission routes between bacteria.” And understanding how these cultural factors interact with biological factors across age and gender could lead to more targeted antibiotic stewardship interventions and infection prevention and control strategies. There is.

“Our findings suggest that it may be worth considering interventions to reduce the burden of antimicrobial resistance that take into account important variations by age and gender.” said senior author Dr. Gwen Knight, co-director of the AMR Center at the School of Hygiene and Tropical.medicine, said at university press release.

Knight et al. note that while risk factors such as prior prescriptions and healthcare settings always influence the individual-level risk of resistant infections, future studies estimating the burden of AMR and the impact of interventions will It states that trends need to be taken into account. Accurately understand the burden by age and gender.