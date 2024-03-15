Four years after shelter-in-place, misinformation about COVID-19 still exists

From spring break parties to Mardi Gras, many of us are remembering the last big “normal” we had before the coronavirus pandemic began and governments around the world were forced into shelter-in-place orders and shutdowns. There will be.

Even before the first coronavirus case was detected in the United States, fear and uncertainty were fueling the rapid spread of misinformation. In March 2020, schools closed, employers sent employees to work from home, and grocery stores called for social distancing to keep people safe. But that didn't stop the flow of misleading statements that confused fact-checkers and public health officials.

some people Accidentally It claimed that symptoms of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) are related to 5G wireless technology.fake cures and untested treatments Social media and political debate abound.While the origin of the virus remains uncertain, some declared COVID-19 was simply non-existent.PolitiFact points to downplaying and denial of the virus as the problem 2020 Lie of the Year.

Four years later, people's lives have largely been freed from the extreme public health measures that restricted them in the early days of the pandemic. However, misinformation about COVID-19 still exists, although it is now mainly focused on vaccines and vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

Published by Politifact 2,000+ fact checks Relates only to COVID-19 vaccines.

“From the perspective of a misinformation researcher, [there has been] “The level of trust is changing,” said Tara Kirk Sell, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. “Early on in the pandemic, there was a lot of fake cures saying, 'This isn't real,' and then there was a lot of misinformation and disinformation focused on vaccines, and even more partisan types of misinformation and disinformation. Information is increasing.”

Here are some of the most persistent COVID-19 misinformation stories we're seeing today.

Loss of confidence in vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines have been rapidly developed, and patients in the United States received their first vaccination in December 2020, 11 months after the first case was detected in the country.

Experts believe that rapid development contributed. save millions of lives and prevention of hospitalization. Researchers from the University of Southern California and Brown University calculated that: Vaccines saved 2.4 million lives It was implemented in 141 countries from January 2021 to August 2021 alone.The U.S. death toll is 574, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caused by the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) The week of March 2 was down from about 26,000 at the height of the pandemic in January 2021, when vaccines were just being rolled out.

However, misinformation about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines is common on social media and in the comments of some public officials. US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has built his 2024 campaign around trying to delegitimize conspiracy theories about vaccines.we made it ours 2023 Lie of the Year.

PolitiFact reports that the spike protein from the vaccine exchange sperm For men who have been vaccinated. (it is error.) We investigated claims that vaccines can change DNA. (it is misleading and ignoring evidence). In a social media post, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce poked fun at encouraging people to get vaccinated, claiming that vaccines actually close people's minds. (No, it's not.) Others also pointed to the American Red Cross' blood donation survey as evidence that the shots are unsafe. (We rated it “False”.)

Experts say this misinformation has real-world consequences.

November 2023 survey by KFF found that only 57% of Americans “They are very or somewhat confident” about the coronavirus vaccine, he said. Those who distrust vaccines are also more likely to identify as politically conservative, saying they are very or somewhat confident in vaccines, compared to 36% of Republicans. Only 84% of Democrats said so.

Routine vaccination rates for other diseases have also taken a hit. Although measles has been eradicated in the United States for more than 20 years, there has recently been a major outbreak in the United States. States including Florida, Maryland and Ohio.Statement from Florida's Surgeon General skepticism About vaccines was denied guidance From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to stop the spread of a potentially deadly disease.

According to , vaccination rates among kindergarteners dropped from 95% in the 2019-20 school year to 93% in the 2022-23 school year. CDC. Public health officials have set a vaccination coverage target of 95% to prevent disease outbreaks and reduce risks. The CDC also discovered Exemption rate rises to record high 3% in the united states

Unsubstantiated statements that vaccines cause death or other illness

PolitiFact has repeatedly reported unfounded statements that COVID-19 vaccines have caused mass deaths.

In a recent widely shared post, 17 million people died Blame the vaccine, despite evidence to the contrary from multiple studies and agencies such as the World Health Organization and the CDC that the vaccine is safe and helps prevent serious illness and death.

Another online post says the booster vaccine includes 8 HIV strains And 23% of the population will die. Vaccine manufacturers have announced that ingredient list; these do not include HIV.Some of the people were infected with HIV Priority access granted During the early rollout of vaccines to protect against severe disease.

We've also seen COVID-19 vaccines being blamed for this. cause alzheimer's disease and cancer. Experts have found no evidence that the vaccine causes either condition.

Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said, “This remarkable scientific or medical achievement was in stark contrast to the remarkable rejection of the technology by a large segment of the American public.” .

Approximately 70% of Americans have completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccines, more than three years after they became available. According to CDC numbers.Approximately 17% are current bivalent booster.

error statements are often pulled Data acquisition and misuse from Vaccine side effect reporting system. The database, run by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, allows anyone to report reactions after vaccination. Although the report itself is unverified, the database is designed to help researchers find patterns for further investigation.

a November 2023 survey According to a survey released by the Annenberg Center for Public Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, 63% of Americans believe that “vaccination against the new coronavirus is safer than getting infected with the new coronavirus,'' which is the highest in April 2021. This was down from 75%.

Celebrity deaths falsely attributed to vaccines

Betty White, Bob Saget, Matthew Perryand DMX They are just a few of the many celebrities whose deaths have been falsely linked to vaccines.anti-vaccine movies “He died suddenly” sought to lend credence to the false statement that vaccines cause people to die immediately after inoculation.

Dr. Celine Gounder, public health editor and infectious disease expert at KFF Health News, said the proliferation of these statements is due to two things: cognitive biases and reasoning with more insidious motives. Ta.

“It's like saying, 'I ate ice cream and died the next day. The ice cream must have killed me,'” she says. And people with pre-existing beliefs about vaccines are trying to link them to sudden death.

Gounder experienced this personally when her husband, renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, passed away while covering the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Mr. Wahl died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm, but Mr. Gounder was forced to die after anti-vaxxer accounts falsely linked his death to the COVID-19 vaccine. publicly Set the record straight.

“It's clear this is intended to cause harm to others,” Gounder said. guest “And in this case, they tried to harm me and my family as we were grieving the loss of my husband. What was important in that moment was to really stand up for my husband and his legacy, and to What I know would have been wanted me to do is tell the truth and do it publicly.”

False statements that the pandemic was planned or orchestrated by the government

These false statements continue to be made. the pandemic was planned by government leaders and those in power.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab and former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci have all been accused of orchestrating pandemic-related threats. has been done.

In February, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) falsely said Fauci “brought” the virus to his state a year into the pandemic.There is no evidence the. The story goes that Gates is using dangerous vaccines to further his population reduction agenda.it is error. And Schwab said there is no “plan” to use the coronavirus to establish a totalitarian world system to depopulate the planet and reorganize society.it is part of conspiracy theory it came to be called “Great Reset” it has been Error exposed many times.

The United Nations' World Health Organization is also often portrayed as a global force of evil, with critics claiming it is using vaccines to control or harm people.But WHO has not declared that new pandemic As some have said, it's happening. The current Pandemic Preparedness Convention does not in any way deprive human rights protections or restrict freedoms. This is what one post said. And this organization corrals people, force them to vaccinate. However, the WHO is working on a new treaty to help countries work better together in response to future pandemics.