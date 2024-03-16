Health
Drug therapy is associated with lower overall mortality risk
- A new study conducted in Sweden found that people taking medication for ADHD had a lower risk of death.
- Approximately 9.8% of children in the United States are diagnosed with ADHD.
- Experts say this study shows why it's important for people with ADHD symptoms to get tested and treated quickly.
New research on people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) suggested that drug treatment of this condition is associated with lower overall mortality rates, particularly those from unnatural causes.
The study was published on March 12th.
The median age at diagnosis of ADHD was 17.4 years, but in this study, patients aged 6 to 64 years from January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2018, who had ADHD for at least 18 months They looked at people who were not taking their medication. before receiving a diagnosis.
The drugs involved in the study were six drugs approved to treat ADHD in Sweden between 2007 and 2020: methylphenidate, amphetamine, dexamphetamine, lisdexamfetamine, atomoxetine, and guanfacine.
More than half of the people surveyed in the study (84,204 people) started medication treatment within three months of being diagnosed with ADHD. 64,296 people did not take the drug within that period. The crude two-year mortality rate was almost twice as low at 17.3 per 10,000 people for those who took the drug and 31.8 per 10,000 for those who did not take it.
This result was even more pronounced for unnatural causes of death (e.g., accidental injury, suicide, accidental poisoning).
The study authors note that these findings indicate correlation, not causation, meaning they do not prove a direct relationship between these drugs and mortality.
However, the authors note that there has not been much research on this topic to date, with only three studies investigating this association.
The researchers also noted that this is the first study to “rigorously” examine the association of mortality in adults with ADHD, and that comorbidities in adults with ADHD compared with children and teenagers. It also pointed out that given the high proportion, it provides a wider frame for investigation. .
by
The study authors note that worldwide the prevalence of this diagnosis is 5.9% in youth and 2.5% in adults. Prevalence in the United States is estimated to be 9.8% in children and adolescents and 4.4% in adults. And those diagnosed with ADHD are “twice as likely to die prematurely” than those without, the authors say.
Dr. Thomas McLarenA member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists and a consultant psychiatrist at Re:Cognition Health Ltd. in London, who was not involved in the study, said the study found that starting treatment for ADHD can improve overall health. He told Healthline that the above benefits are clearly shown.
“This could further encourage people with ADHD to talk to their doctors about ADHD medications and to think more about long-term improvements to their general health and well-being, not just treating ADHD symptoms. Yes,” McLaren said. He added that it is still unclear exactly how these drugs directly contribute to reducing mortality. “Because ADHD can be associated with poor physical health, self-care, and even drug and alcohol use in some people, controlling symptoms with appropriate medications can indirectly improve health. It may lead to.”
Dr. Leonard AdlerThe director of NYU Langone Health's adult ADHD program, who was not involved in the study, told Healthline that the strength of the study lies in the number of people tested, the duration, and the ability to examine the potential effects of drugs. . . However, data on how specific drugs contributed to lower mortality rates were difficult to obtain.
“This study did not specifically differentiate between drugs approved for ADHD; they were either stimulants or non-stimulants,” Adler said. “Also, as the authors point out, we cannot simply attribute all of these potential changes to the drug. There may be lifestyle changes that contribute to some of these effects. It is possible that you did.”
Professor Adler said that although this study is limited in terms of causality and differences between drugs, it provides evidence behind the benefits of ADHD treatment and is important for people with ADHD and those concerned about ADHD. He said it should be encouraging for people.
“The important thing here is to properly emphasize whether people who are worried that they have ADHD need to get a diagnosis and receive appropriate treatment. Because we can,” Adler said. “We would like to see additional information about potential differences between the drugs and the potential need for longer-term observation of treatment effects.”
McLaren said more research is needed into the many factors surrounding ADHD drugs, including lifestyle changes other than drug therapy.
“It would be good to take this further in clinical trials for ADHD to answer questions about whether it directly reduces the risk of developing certain health conditions. And to make comparisons between different treatment regimens. “It's about correcting for 'confounders,' including people who may lead healthier lifestyles,” McLaren said. “Whether there are two similar people with the same lifestyle, whether one of them is less likely to die if they take ADHD medication, or whether there are other undiscovered benefits. I want to know.”
A large study of about 150,000 people diagnosed with ADHD in Sweden suggested that people taking ADHD medication had lower overall mortality rates.
This is one of the first studies to examine the role of ADHD in mortality in adults, who often have more ADHD-related comorbidities than children and teens.
The study is associative rather than causal, meaning there is no direct link between specific drugs and lower mortality rates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/for-people-with-adhd-the-right-medication-may-lower-mortality-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Drug therapy is associated with lower overall mortality risk
- The USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Platte County
- Mike Pence says he won't support Trump's presidential bid
- Turkey's March municipal elections are already looking more like a presidential race
- Model and actress Cara Delevingnes' Los Angeles home destroyed in fire
- Hairless raccoon found on Cape Breton Island baffles wildlife rescue workers
- FSIN raises concerns about lack of consultation as Sask. announces the works in the irrigation project
- Vladimir Putin is betting on Europe's weakness
- Did the Hollywood strikes really cost $6 billion? More like $1.4 billion
- Matthew Wade retires from first-class cricket after the Sheffield Shield final – Kashmir Reader
- Hokies earn first ACC win in stunning fashion over No. 50 Notre Dame
- Recycle valuable liquid helium in your lab with an inexpensive DIY setup