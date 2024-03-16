



Cincinnati Health Department warns of potential measles exposure at Heritage Bank Center Updated: March 15, 2024 9:49 PM EDT Lead the way. Welcome back. A measles case has been reported, prompting Cincinnati health leaders to sound the alarm. Silver linings might say this is bad news. WLWT News Five's Curtis Courtis provides commentary live from the Cincinnati Health Department. Hello. Hello, Curtis. Hello Mike and Ashley. You know, the health commissioner said that knowledge is power. Let me give you a little background on what happened. This case involves a person with measles who attended a public event last Friday. Himself. Not a resident of the City of Cincinnati. However, once the Ministry of Health was alerted to this matter, it sent this information to ensure the safety of the approximately 5,000 people who attended the event last week. Measles is 10 times more contagious than the new coronavirus. Yes, 10 times more than measles. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. Cincinnati Health Commissioner highlights the seriousness of recent measles exposure incident at Heritage Bank Center during Disney on Ice performance. Important information for those attending the show. Or, if he was at the Heritage Bank Center within two hours after the performance, he could have been infected. But the health commissioner said not to panic. Here's why: Most people are protected from measles and are less likely to get sick from it. Even with vaccinations, they are very small. Not zero. But we are getting close to that symptom. They include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and other symptoms of the rash that usually appear 3 to 5 days later. Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles, and people who may have been exposed to or developed measles should be isolated until testing is done. Arrangements can also be made. The MMR vaccine is usually given at the age of 1 year. So if your baby was at the event, we recommend talking to your pediatrician or health care provider to see if your baby needs to be vaccinated against measles early on. At the earliest he will be 6 months old. And here's another important note I'd like to make. People with symptoms should not go directly to the emergency room. According to the health commissioner. And this is why he says you should isolate and then call to arrange this kind of test for measles.And why going to the emergency room opens up the possibility of infection

