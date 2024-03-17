Parents of son with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome want more research into the disease

It's been four years since Dan Harris, a 35-year-old former construction worker, was able to get out of bed.

He wears an eye mask and earplugs and lies quietly in the dark 24 hours a day.

Any changes to this will put a strain on his body, making him incredibly fatigued and painful.

Dan has myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), a neurological disorder.

The disease affects many parts of the body, from the brain and muscles to the heart, nerves, and digestive system.

sad state

Approximately 250,000 Australians have this disorder.

Most of them are women, and 25% will be housebound or bedridden.

Dan can no longer speak.

His mother, Lynn, who is his primary caregiver, is unable to touch or hug her son to comfort him. She has too much sensory information for her son's brain to process.

During the 1,400 days that Dan was confined to his bed, his parents, Lynn and Michael Harris, watched as their son lost the will to live.

Lynn Harris is grieving the loss of her son's quality of life.(ABC Eyre Peninsula: Jodie Hamilton)

“It's so horrifying and heartbreaking to see someone you love suffer so much,” Lin said.

“He lost so much.

“He lost his health, his ability to earn a living, all his relationships, his dignity, his freedom…he lost everything.

“He's just being present. I feel like we're biding our time.”

Dan was once an avid surfer.(Provided by: Jake Murray)

Lin said she is worried that her son would take his own life if he could, but he is unable to get out of bed.

His parents have been discussing voluntary assisted dying since then. It was allowed in South Australia on January 31 last year. – But ME/CFS is not a fatal disease, so Dan doesn’t qualify.

Instead, Lin spends her days hoping to find a cure for ME/CFS, as it was named in the 1980s.

There is no diagnostic test yet for this disorder.

Lin is angry at the lack of government support for research to improve the lives of those infected.

Emerge Australia, a not-for-profit national patient support organization and ME/CFS advocate, shares these frustrations.

Ann Wilson says chronic fatigue patients are desperate for help.(Provided by: Emerge Australia)

Chief executive Ann Wilson said the situation was costing the Australian economy between $10.8 billion and $14.5 billion a year in lost productivity and costing social security and the national disability insurance system. Stated.

Ms Wilson said the federal government awarded $3 million for research in 2020, but no funding has been allocated to ME/CFS since then.

“Every day we receive desperate calls from patients who cannot find a doctor to treat them and need help,” she says.

“People like Lynn Harris and her son are completely ignored.

“There is grief and loss. These people are suffering as a result of losing everything, but no one understands that they have lost a life.”

Wilson said the organization's telemedicine workers regularly work with people who are trying to end their lives because of the condition.

She said she hoped there would be research benefits by focusing on long-term COVID-19 infections, which share some similar symptoms, such as fatigue.

A Department of Health spokesperson said the National Health and Medical Research Council has committed $6.3 million to research related to ME/CFS from 2000 to 2022.

“The government has announced an additional $50 million in funding to research the long-running novel coronavirus, which some consumers refer to as ME/CFS due to its similar symptoms,” a spokesperson said.

The research funding pledged to provide $596.5 million over 10 years from 2022 to 2023 to projects that address the risk factors that contribute to chronic and complex diseases in Australia. It was also available under the Future Fund.

“These people have been abandoned.”

Emerge's lead physician, Richard Schloeffel, said federal funding for ME/CFS is “very minimal… almost… I would go so far as to say none.”

“There are approximately 250,000 people with ME/CFS in Australia, and data from around the world shows that 45% of people with long-term COVID-19 infection now develop ME/CFS. “There are probably well over 250,000 people,” he said.

Richard Schroffel is lobbying for more funding to diagnose and treat the condition.(Provided by: Emerge Australia)

“These people have been abandoned.

“Ninety percent do not have a doctor, and because of these challenges, most doctors are not trained to diagnose and treat ME/CFS.

“Most doctors have difficulty recognizing and diagnosing it and have no idea how to treat it.”

Dr. Schrofel said he has treated nearly 6,000 ME/CFS patients.

“I teach doctors, I teach at GP colleges, I teach at GP conferences… I do research at universities, and although I beg and borrow money for all my activities. , we apply but we don't get the funding. We always give funding but we don't get it,” he said.

“We need guidelines, we need trained doctors, we need funding for research, we need patient funding for carers, we need support for carers to look after patients, the NDIS is also required.

“We have patients who have had this disease for 30 to 40 years, almost their entire lives.

“In very severe cases, the risk is that you could die from it or commit suicide, and eventually develop metabolic heart failure.

“I have lost 35 patients so far, including teenagers.”

Dr. Schroffel said the symptoms are a response to a trigger.

“It can be an infection, it can be caused by trauma or childbirth, and some people are born with it…I've treated many children with this,” he said. Told.

“It’s a cell disorder.

“What could happen is you could get an infection like glandular fever, you could get a chest infection, you could get a mosquito bite. It is known to be caused by tick bites.

“As a result of that trigger, the body mounts a type of autoimmune response that attacks individual cells.”

When Dan was well, he was on his parents' deck.(Provided by: Lynn Harris)

glandular fever link

Lin believes Dunn's symptoms may have been caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, a pathogen that had been in Dunn's body since he developed glandular fever around the age of 19.

The issue came to light about five years ago when he suffered a concussion at the gym while traveling with his then-fiancée in Byron Bay.

The headache caused by the concussion did not go away.

Lin said Dan was starting to feel tired, but he tried to overcome it by working hard on his physical strength. Even though it was medical advice at the time, research now shows that it was the worst thing to do.

“It felt like it was slowly getting worse,” Lin says.

“Then around 2019, he kind of fell off a cliff and couldn't get back up.

Dan (center) was a typical active young man until he fell ill with myalgic encephalomyelitis.(Provided by: Jake Murray)

“We all thought he would get better.”

In 2020 his relationship broke down and his partner left, eventually moving back to Port Lincoln in the care of his parents.

It also changed their lives.

Lin spends her time researching international research papers.

She's optimistic that focusing on the lingering coronavirus and its fatigue similarities to ME/CFS will provide some answers.

“We're just waiting for big medical advances,” she says.

The former middle school teacher quit her job to care for Dan full-time.

On-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Ms. Lin needs to be within 50 meters of her son so that she can attend to his needs when the buzzer she carries rings.

She leaves the house only once a day to walk her dog.

Lynn and Michael had no vacations, no weekends, no trips to the beach, no couples going out for coffee at a cafe.

Michael Harris helped put out a fire near the family home where Dan was bedridden.(ABC Eyre Peninsula: Jodie Hamilton)

“We haven't left the house once for the past four years,” Lin said.

Without her help, Dan is unable to drink, eat, use the toilet, or take care of himself.

They communicate with Dan by mouthing words and pointing one finger, and Dan's mother speaks quietly in the darkness using only a few words.

Mother and son have several opportunities to understand each other before Lynn has to leave the room because the communication is too much for Dan to process cognitively.

Any effort can cause post-exertional malaise (PEM) and worsen the condition.

Dunn's condition worsened after bushfires threatened the property last year.(ABC Eyre Peninsula: Jodie Hamilton)

Dunn used to be able to write notes from time to time, but the noise from helicopters and fire trucks fighting wildfires that broke out within 10 meters of her home last year made her ill.

Lin hopes more money will be invested in research into the syndrome.

She and her husband say they want the government to be concerned about their son's life.

“Imagine yourself in a dark room with no sound… imagine not interacting with anyone for a day. '' says Lin.