What benefits does fasting have for your health?
This month, millions of Muslims around the world are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. This includes refraining from eating or drinking anything from sunrise to sunset for a total of 30 days.
Fasting is also popular in American culture, with many people turning to intermittent fasting options to lose weight and improve their health. A common fasting option that many people practice is 16:8 intermittent fasting. This allows a person to abstain from food and all drinks except water and zero-calorie drinks for his 16 hours of the day, and then during the next 8 hours he consumes his daily calories.
So how does fasting affect your health? Below are some health benefits associated with fasting.
promote weight loss
A meta-analysis that looked at the results of 18 different studies found that metabolic parameters such as weight loss, fat mass, and lipid profile were significantly lower in groups who participated in intermittent fasting versus those who participated in a regular diet with continuous caloric restriction. Comparisons were made between groups. This research European Journal of Clinical Nutritionfound that when compared to continuous caloric restriction, intermittent fasting was associated with higher weight loss in 4 studies, reduced fat mass in 5 studies, and significantly reduced lipid profile in 3 studies. I concluded that it did.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Intermittent fasting could be a valuable option for millions of Americans who struggle with weight management. According to the US, more than 2 in 5 adults are obese and nearly 1 in 3 adults are overweight. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Curbing the obesity epidemic in America requires a multifaceted approach, and health care providers must emphasize effective diets to support this effort.
Strengthen cardiovascular health
A review of seven randomized controlled trials involving more than 250 participants compared cardiovascular disease outcomes between subjects who practiced alternate-day fasting and those who did not fast. Meta-analysis studies are Frontiers of nutritionassess outcomes such as body weight, total cholesterol, triglycerides, total calorie intake, systolic blood pressure, and diastolic blood pressure, to name a few.
Compared to those who did not fast, those who practiced alternate-day fasting had statistically significantly lower values for total cholesterol, triglycerides, and systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
High cholesterol and high blood pressure are both well-known risk factors for heart disease. Major causeMortality rates for both men and women in America. Fasting can help reduce some risk factors for heart disease, leading to improved cardiovascular health for Americans overall.
reduce inflammation
Prolonged inflammation in the body is known to lead to the development of many diseases, including but not limited to heart disease and cancer. Some studies have shown that intermittent fasting may reduce inflammatory markers in the body.
As an example, the following small-scale study was published: Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise They enrolled 20 participants and evaluated the effects of inflammatory markers between those who ate a regular diet and those who practiced intermittent fasting. Participants who fasted had significantly reduced inflammatory markers compared to those who ate a regular diet. Some of the inflammatory markers measured included interleukin-6 and tumor necrosis factor alpha, both of which are proteins that help induce inflammatory conditions in the body.
strengthen brain health
Recent research has focused on examining increased production of a protein known as brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is associated with enhanced memory, learning, and cognitive function. Animal experimentationWe showed that intermittent fasting can increase levels of BDNF, but further research is needed to see if this is applicable to humans. If intermittent fasting increases BDNF levels in humans, it could pave the way for improving brain health, especially in patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.
Fasting has many beneficial health effects, but it must be practiced carefully. Prolonged fasting can cause muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, and fatigue. It is most important to consult your health care provider before starting any fasting regimen, especially if you have a pre-existing health condition. If done wisely, fasting can have a significant impact on your metabolism, cardiovascular health, and brain function.
