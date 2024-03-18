New spray offers hope for people with sleep apnea





Australian researchers have discovered a bedtime nasal spray that may reduce the severity of sleep apnea. This new research brings hope to the millions of people around the world who suffer from a common and debilitating chronic respiratory disease. Sleep apnea occurs when the muscles at the back of your throat relax, causing your upper airway to narrow or collapse, limiting your oxygen intake and causing you to wake up repeatedly. Professor Danny Eckert said sleep apnea was associated with a variety of medical conditions. (Included) But it can also be caused by other health problem. “It is associated with a range of medical conditions, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, anxiety and depression,” said Professor Danny Eckert of the Adelaide Sleep Health Research Institute/FHMRI Sleep Health Research Institute, Flinders University School of Medicine and Public Health. Stated. . The purpose of the study was to investigate the effects of a new potassium channel blocker nasal spray. 7 out of 10 people responded to potassium channel blocker nasal sprays (Included) “When used as a nasal spray, blockers increase the activity of the muscles that keep the upper airways open, which may reduce the chance of your throat collapsing during sleep,” said lead author Dr. Amal Osman. . Using a randomized, blinded trial, 10 people with sleep apnea were given either a potassium blocker nasal spray, a placebo nasal spray, or a potassium nasal spray combined with restricted “nose-only” breathing. was administered. Seven out of 10 people responded to potassium channel blocker nasal sprays, which reduced the frequency of upper airway collapse during sleep. By the next morning, my blood pressure had dropped. Brazen thief pulls off world's biggest art heist The study is published in The Journal of Heart and Circulatory Physiology. “What we found is that the application of the potassium channel blocker nasal sprays we tested were safe and well-tolerated,” Dr. Osman said. He said this insight provides a path to developing new drugs for this condition. Follow us on WhatsApp here : Stay updated with breaking news, celebrities and sports through our WhatsApp channel. No one can see your personal information, including your name, and there are no comments.

