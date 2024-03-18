Diets high in ultra-processed foods are linked to increased risk of many diseases: Shots

. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In an age when Americans consume more than half There is growing evidence that a large percentage of our daily calories come from ultra-processed foods, and that eating too many of these foods can make us sick.

a study was announced on british medical journal They found that people who consumed large amounts of these foods had an increased risk of anxiety, depression, obesity, metabolic syndrome, certain cancers including colorectal cancer, and early death.

The data came from more than 9 million people who participated in dozens of studies and was analyzed by researchers as part of a comprehensive review.

“Taken together across the body of literature, there was consistent evidence that higher versus lower regular intakes of ultra-processed foods are associated with these adverse health effects,” study authors wrote. states. melissa laneof Deakin University, Australia.

Our food supply is rich in ultra-processed foods. The most common are highly refined breads, fast foods, sugary drinks, cereals, cookies, and other packaged snacks. They are often high in salt, sugar, fat, and calories, and low in micronutrients such as fiber and vitamins.

of Dietary guidelines for Americans We recommend filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables and eating plenty of whole grains instead of high amounts of refined grains found in ultra-processed foods.

There is one clear sign. food is super processed Ingredient labels may contain substances you won't find in your kitchen, such as high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, hydrolyzed proteins, or additives such as artificial colors, flavorings, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, and thickeners. whether it is included or not.

evidence is piling up

The observational studies included in this new review do not prove that eating ultra-processed foods can cause anxiety, cancer, or other health conditions. These studies point to associations rather than causation. However, in an era where diet is important, Main causes of chronic diseasesthere is a growing body of evidence that ultra-processed foods contribute to the development of these symptoms.

For example, a study published last year found that people with a habit of consuming large amounts of ultra-processed foods were about three times more likely to: Developed colorectal cancer, compared to those with the lowest intake. The exact mechanisms by which these foods increase risk are not clear, but the overlap with metabolic diseases is significant.

“One of the mechanisms by which ultra-processed foods are associated with colorectal cancer is that they lead to weight gain,” he says. jeff meyerhart, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Weight increases the risk of diabetes and metabolic syndrome factors, he says, and is “closely associated with colorectal cancer.”

There is evidence that adults who maintain a healthy diet have better health when it comes to mood and mental health. Fewer symptoms of depression. For example, a French study found that following a Mediterranean diet in midlife reduced the risk of depression, especially in men.There's also evidence that a healthy diet may help calm anxiety.

“We have found that people with diets high in these ultra-processed foods have an approximately 20 to 50 percent increased risk of depressive symptoms,” he says. wolfgang marxa senior research fellow at Australia's Deakin University Food and Mood Center and senior author of the new study.

There may be what Marx called a “threshold effect.” This means that people who consume small amounts below a certain threshold are not at increased risk. It's not clear exactly how much is OK, as it varies from person to person and depends on other lifestyle habits. However, research shows that people who consume the most food are more likely to be affected by mood and mental health problems.

Should consumers be warned about ultra-processed foods?

A committee of advisors is currently evaluating all the latest diet and nutrition research as part of the next process. Update federal dietary guidelines. Advisers may recommend limiting ultra-processed foods, but getting people to comply will be difficult.

On the regulatory side, the Food and Drug Administration is moving toward a final decision. A new definition of the term “health” – It is expected soon.

The FDA says that labeling food products as “healthy'' can help consumers make decisions about healthier options for themselves. A glimpse And it could prompt food companies to reformulate their products. The revised definition aims to make Americans more aware of the relative harms of healthy fats found in foods like avocados and salmon versus foods high in salt, added sugars and saturated fats. That's what I mean.

The FDA is also making the following moves: Label display on the front of the package This flags foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated fat. These types of labels “help consumers make healthier choices and better understand the nutritional value of the foods and beverages they purchase,” he said. nancy brown CEO of the American Heart Association.

Although the FDA is not currently addressing the labeling of ultra-processed foods head-on, jim jones The FDA's first deputy commissioner for human foods said the agency aims to make people aware of the risks by focusing on three ingredients: sodium, sugar and saturated fat.

“The science around added sugars, saturated fat and sodium intake is very clear,” Jones says. “Because there is a high correlation between these three ingredients and ultra-processed foods, we are also likely to see a reduction in the consumption of ultra-processed foods,” he says.

Mr Jones said all regulatory decisions were based on scientific evidence and there was still much unknown about the link between ultra-processed foods and disease.

Could it be caused by something other than the overlap between obesity and metabolic disease? Given how delicious, convenient, and inexpensive many of these foods are, do they make it easier to overconsume? Or are there other mechanisms, such as ingredients or additives that can compromise gut health? Are you working?

“We feel that more science is needed before we can make recommendations or consider voluntary or regulatory programs,” he says.

And researchers and doctors agree that more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between ultra-processed food consumption and disease risk.

This article was edited by Jane Greenhalgh