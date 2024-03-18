Will colonoscopies be reduced?Research shows non-invasive testing is improving





As non-invasive detection tools become more accurate and people have more screening options, the often-dreaded colonoscopy may become less common. recent research The study was published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, led by physicians at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Thomas Imperiale, a gastroenterologist at IU Health, said stool sample testing for colon cancer has been used as an alternative to colonoscopy for about a decade, but patients who choose a stool sample Doctors and patients were troubled by the fact that about 14% of the tests were false positives. and a professor of medicine at the school of medicine. “It's causing anxiety for patients and healthcare workers,” he said. Because of the high false-positive rate, many people consider getting a colonoscopy first. But now, new technology has made it less likely that a stool sample will test positive even in the absence of cancer. The study found that colon cancer detection tools were about 94% accurate in a study of more than 20,100 people. Imperiale said the study, published Wednesday in the New English Journal of Medicine, showed a significant reduction in the rate of false-positive tests. In the same issue of the journal, another team of researchers reported that a third option for colon cancer screening may be on the horizon. In addition to stool tests, researchers A blood test that can detect colon cancer. Still, neither stool nor blood tests can replace a colonoscopy for high-risk populations, such as patients with inflammatory bowel disease, Imperiale said. But because they are a much more convenient option, people at average risk can be encouraged to be screened, he said. “Colonoscopies are invasive and rigorous,” he says. “I have to take time off from work, I’m not allowed to eat or drink, and it’s a huge ordeal.” Although this test is uncomfortable, many doctors consider this procedure to be the most accurate way to screen for colon cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 107,000 people are newly diagnosed with colon cancer each year, and an additional 46,000 people are diagnosed with rectal cancer. Improved testing has reduced that number since the 1980s. Binghui Huang can be reached at 317-385-1595 and [email protected].

