Training Pills: Exercise Mimicry Research at WashU Medicine (ACS Spring 2024)

You know exercise is good for healthHowever, life can sometimes get in the way of your physical fitness. Perhaps you don't have as much time to go to the gym as you would like, or maybe you're sick and can't exercise at all. Maybe you don't like exercising. Wouldn't it be easier if you could just take a pill and reap the benefits of exercise?

This idea may not be so far-fetched. After testing a new drug compound that appears to mimic the physical benefits of exercise in rodents, scientists say a pill could one day have similar effects in humans. Dr. Bahaa Ergendymedicinal chemist and associate professor of anesthesiology. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louiswas scheduled to present the team's findings at Monday's spring meetings. American Chemical Society (ACS).

As we age, muscle mass, strength, and function gradually decline. This is called a type of atrophy. sarcopenia. Ergendy's team hopes that a pill that mimics exercise could treat muscle atrophy and improve physical fitness in people with serious illnesses such as cancer, heart failure, and heart disease. neurodegenerative diseasesaccording to, ACS News Release.

“We're by no means saying people shouldn't exercise,” Ergendy said. luck before his presentation. “but [the drug] I hope this helps people who are unable to exercise. In some cases, they can also complement exercise programs to provide more benefit to patients.

“Or it could be combined with a wave of new drugs, such as anti-diabetic and anti-diabetic drugs. Drugs used for obesity and weight loss”

Ergendi and his team spent about 10 years developing a compound called . SLU-PP-332. activates a group of proteins called estrogen related receptors—ERRα, ERRβ, and ERRγ—“are responsible for activating some of the most important metabolic pathways in tissues with high energy demands,” according to Ergendi. ERRα, the most elusive target, controls exercise-induced stress adaptation and physiological muscle processes. Mice treated with SLU-PP-332 had improved running endurance on a rodent treadmill. The researchers also found that the animals also had an increase in fatigue-resistant muscle fibers.

The research team then created a new, patentable molecule that aims to be safer, more potent and more effective than SLU-PP-332, Ergendy said. Further studies in rat heart cells suggest that the new compound more potently mimics the effects of exercise.

“The new generation that we have developed, which I am going to talk about today, is expected to be in the clinic sometime within the next five years,” says Ergendy. luck. “Translation from animals to humans takes a long time. More preclinical testing needs to be done to ensure safety.”

What is motor imitation?

Exercise mimetics, as the name suggests, are a proposed class of drugs that aim to mimic the health benefits of exercise. SLU-PP-332 and new compounds fall into this category.

“These compounds simulate some of the same adaptations that occur in your muscles due to exercise, meaning your muscles think they're working out when in fact they're not. .” Dr. Thomas Burrischair University of Florida Department of Pharmacology,Tell you luck. “They improve metabolic health, leading to weight loss, reduced fat mass, improved insulin sensitivity, and [and] Exercise endurance has improved. ”

Burris is part of Elgendy's research team. With the sudden rise in popularity of GLP-1 agonistPeople are increasingly turning to pharmaceuticals to help them lose weight, Burris said, a class of obesity drugs such as Wegoby and Zepbound. But he emphasizes that GLP-1 causes loss of muscle mass and function in addition to body fat. The motor imitation techniques he and his colleagues are studying may buffer these effects.

“It is very necessary to use something in combination so that people who are losing weight mainly reduce fat mass and maintain quality muscle. It can lead to complications in the future. Because there is,” Bliss said. luck. “Elderly people who continue to [GLP-1s] For those who may already have reduced muscle quality, losing that amount may cause some damage. ”

Jamie Allan, Pharm.D.Associate Professor. Michigan State University Department of Pharmacology and ToxicologyAlthough not involved in the research, says: luck The results are exciting. She is interested in the team's plans to focus on the brain in her future research.

“These particular drugs that they used in this first redevelopment did not enter the brain at all,” Alan says, referring to SLU-PP-332. “[Researchers] Designing drugs that attack these receptors but still have the ability to reach the brain could have broader benefits, he said. ” The compound will then be able to be studied as a possible treatment for neurodegenerative diseases. Previous studies have highlighted that ERRα: Potential therapeutic targets for Alzheimer's disease.

Ideally, a drug that mimics exercise should be in the form of a pill that people can take once a day, says Bliss, who has worked with Ergendi for many years.

“He creates compounds and I test them. We test all the way from biochemical methods to whole animals,” Burris says. “We are continually trying to optimize them and make them more drug-like, so they can be taken into humans in the not-too-distant future.”

