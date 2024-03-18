Study finds intermittent fasting may increase risk of death from heart disease

Intermittent fasting (eating only at certain times of the day) has exploded in popularity in recent years. But now a surprising new study suggests there may be reason to be careful. It turns out that people who fast intermittently are more likely to die from heart disease. The study results were announced Monday at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago, and were published Monday at the American Heart Association's meeting in Chicago. Focused on intermittent fasting. Time-restricted meals.

the study They analyzed data on the dietary habits of 20,000 adults across the United States who were followed from 2003 to 2018. They found people adhering to an 8-hour eating plan. People who followed a more traditional eating pattern of eating over 12 to 16 hours each day had a 91 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease.

Scientists have found that this increased risk also applies to people who already have a chronic illness or cancer. People with pre-existing cardiovascular disease and following a time-restricted eating pattern had a 66 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease or stroke. On the other hand, cancer patients who followed a time-restricted diet were more likely to die from the disease than those who continued eating for at least 16 hours a day.

The study results suggest that people who practice long-term intermittent fasting “need to be very careful,” especially those who already have heart disease or cancer, said lead author Epidemiology.・Victor Wenze Zhong, head of the Department of Biostatistics, said: at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, China.

“Based on the current evidence, what “People seem to be more concerned about eating than focusing on when to eat,” he added.

Zhong said he and his colleagues conducted the new study because they wanted to know how eating a narrow range of meals every day affects “hard endpoints” such as heart disease and mortality. Stated. They were surprised by the discovery, he said.

“We expected that long-term implementation of eight-hour dietary restriction would lead to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and even all-cause mortality,” he said.

The data did not explain why time-restricted eating increases people's health risks. However, researchers found that people who followed a 16:8 time-restricted eating pattern (eating during 8 hours and fasting for 16 hours) were less likely to eat during a longer period of the day. In comparison, they found that they had less lean muscle mass.This is consistent with previous clinical trials Published in JAMA Internal MedicineThe results showed that people assigned to time-restricted dieting for three months lost more muscle than a control group who were not assigned to intermittent fasting.

Maintaining muscle mass as you age is important. Protects against falls and injuries and promotes metabolic health. What we learned from the research Low muscle mass is associated with higher mortality rates, including a higher risk of dying from heart disease, Zhong said.

He stressed that the findings are not conclusive. The study found a correlation between time-restricted eating and increased mortality, but could not show cause and effect. For example, people who limit their food intake to no more than eight hours a day may have had other habits or risk factors that could explain their increased likelihood of dying from heart disease. The scientists also noted that the study relied on self-reported dietary information. It is possible that participants did not always accurately report meal times.

Trending forms of diet and weight management

Intermittent fasting is widely touted by celebrities and health experts as leading to weight loss and various health benefits. Another form of intermittent fasting involves alternating fasting days with regular eating days. Some people do a 5:2 diet, where during the week he eats normally for 5 days, then fasts for 2 days.

However, time-restricted eating is generally considered to be the easiest form of intermittent fasting for people because it does not require a full day of fasting. Also, they usually do not have excessive dietary restrictions. Adherents often eat and drink whatever they want during the eight-hour eating period, with the only rule being that they don't eat at any other time.

Several early research We found that time-restricted eating can prevent the development of obesity and metabolic syndrome in mice. These were followed by most small clinical trials in humans, some of which showed the importance of time-restricted eating. helped people lose weight and improve their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These studies were primarily short-term, typically lasting 1 to 3 months. Didn't see any benefit.

One of the most rigorous studies of time-restricted eating of 2022 New England Journal of Medicine. Obese people assigned to follow a low-calorie diet and told to only eat between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day lost less weight than those who ate at the same times, researchers found. did. There are no restrictions on meal times and you can consume calories throughout the day. The two diets had similar effects on blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and other metabolic markers.

The findings suggest that the benefits of time-restricted eating likely result from reduced calorie intake.

Other questions about intermittent fasting

Christopher Gardner, director of nutrition research at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, said he encourages people to approach this new study with a “healthy skepticism.” He said that while the study results are interesting, he would like to see all the data, including potential demographic differences between study subjects.

“Did they all have the same level of disposable income and the same level of stress?” he says. “Or maybe people who eat less than eight hours a day work three jobs and are under such high stress that they don't have time to eat?”

Gardner said studying intermittent fasting is important because there are so many variations of it and we need to closely observe people over long periods of time to determine its impact on longevity. said it can be difficult.

But so far, the evidence supporting intermittent fasting for weight loss and other benefits is mixed at best, with some studies showing short-term benefits and others showing no effect at all. he said. “I don't think the data is very strong when it comes to intermittent fasting,” he added. “One of the challenges in nutrition, he says, is that just because something works very well for some people doesn't mean it will work for everyone.”

He said his biggest complaint about intermittent fasting is that it doesn't address diet quality. “There's nothing written about making bad choices when eating,” he said. “He has eight hours to eat, so what if he's eating Pop-Tarts or Cheetos and drinking coke during that time? I'm not a big long-term fan. That's potentially problematic. I think.”