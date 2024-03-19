The deepening mystery of Havana syndrome

Despite persistent symptoms, the U.S. government employee who experienced an abnormal health incident (AHI) known as Havana syndrome had no significant evidence of brain damage, and most laboratory tests found no abnormalities, the NIH says. the researchers said.

After adjusting for multiple comparisons, the difference disappeared Measuring brain structure with MRI Carlo Pierpaoli, MD, PhD, of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering in Bethesda, Maryland, and his coauthors reported on the features expressed in AHI patients and matched controls. Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

and, Many clinical and biomarker measurements Leighton Chan, MD, MPH, of the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, and colleagues found that, excluding measures of disequilibrium and symptoms of fatigue, post-traumatic stress, and depression, there were no differences between AHI patients and controls. It is said that it was not seen. .

New daily persistent headaches were common in the AHI group. Approximately one-quarter of AHI patients had functional neurological deficits.

The study involved U.S. government employees and their families with AHI from countries including Cuba, Austria, and China. The etiology of AHI remains unclear.

This finding did not replicate the findings reported in . Previous research. “Although we did not find any significant differences in AHI participants, these symptoms are very real, cause significant disruption to the lives of those affected, are very long-term, disabling, and It is important to recognize that treatment can be difficult,” Chan said. In a press statement.

“Although it is possible that patients with AHI are experiencing the consequences of the event that triggered their symptoms, the injury did not cause the long-term neuroimaging changes typically observed after severe trauma or stroke,” Pierpaoli said. added.

Late 2016, United States Government officials in Havana reported sudden neurological symptoms after experiencing pressure-like sensations or abnormal sounds associated with sensations called vibrations. The number of reports in Havana increased, and similar incidents occurred elsewhere over the next five years.

The two most comprehensive papers on the topic included the Havana incident, Zhang and his co-authors noted. 2018researchers at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia documented that Havana embassy employees with AHI experienced visual disturbances, balance problems, headaches, sleep disturbances, and deficits in working memory, attention span, and concentration. did.

2019, Penn's team found that Havana personnel with neurological symptoms had lower global white matter volume, regional gray matter and white matter volume, microstructural integrity of cerebellar tissue, and We showed that they also showed differences in functional connectivity. Douglas Smith, M.D., a Pennsylvania researcher who led the Havana clinical study, said the overall picture was one of “concussion without a concussion.”

Smith pointed out in an interview that the NIH's new study is not a replication study. today's med page. Not only were the populations different, but the exposures may have been different as well. “It's like trying to compare apples and artichokes,” he said.

“Perhaps one of the most important aspects of our study is that the study cohorts were all from one location and had similar descriptions of exposure characteristics,” Smith said. “Otherwise, the effects of one type of exposure may be diluted by the effects of a different exposure, or lack thereof.”

“Because the duplicate patients were seen at NIH after undergoing rehabilitation, we cannot compare their brains to what they were when they were seen at Penn before receiving any treatment,” added Dr. Ragini Verma, also from Penn State.

Research details

In the NIH imaging study, Pierpaoli and colleagues studied 81 patients with AHI (mean age 43 years) and 48 matched controls from June 2018 to November 2022. Scans were performed a median of 80 days after the AHI experience. After adjustment for multiple comparisons, no significant differences between groups in her MRI measurements of volume, diffusion MRI-derived metrics, or functional connectivity were found.

For the unadjusted threshold (PNIH researchers found that compared to controls, AHI patients had lower intra-network connectivity in the saliency network, larger corpus callosum, superior longitudinal fasciculus, cingulum, inferior cerebellar peduncle, We found that there were differences in diffusion MRI in the amygdala. . No clear relationship was found between imaging and clinical variables.

In the NIH clinical study, Chan and colleagues evaluated 86 people with AHI (mean age 42 years) and 30 controls from June 2018 to July 2022. Participants with AHI were evaluated a median of 76 days from the most recent onset of symptoms. No differences were found between the AHI group and controls in most tests of auditory, vestibular, cognitive, and visual function or in blood biomarkers.

However, AHI patients reported significantly more post-traumatic stress, fatigue, and depressive symptoms and lower life satisfaction compared to controls (all P<0.001). A total of 25 (29%) of her AHI patients had new-onset daily persistent headaches, and 8 were diagnosed with new-onset migraine.

Overall, 24 (28%) patients with AHI presented with functional neurological deficits, including 22 cases of persistent postural perceptual dizziness (PPPD).

NIH researchers said physiological markers may become undetectable or unidentifiable with the methodology or sample size used.

The NIH study found little difference between cases and controls, leading some to suspect that nothing serious happened to those who reported AHI, says a study at Stanford University in California. said David Relman, M.D., Ph.D. accompanying editorial.

“This is unwise,” Relman suggested. “Two detailed investigations into AHI (in which I was involved) showed that cases with sudden-onset, place-dependent sensory phenomena are unlike any disease reported in the neurological or general medical literature, It turns out that it can be caused by a mechanism.”

Relman said three problems undermine our efforts to understand AHI: clinical heterogeneity, a lack of detailed information about the effects of electromagnetic and acoustic energy on the brain, and It is the difficulty of dealing with the uncertainty and complexity of “politically divisive and divisive topics.'' Partly because of that effect.

“The AHI experience provides valuable lessons for clinicians, the scientific and national security communities, and domestic and international policymakers,” said Relman. “We ignore them at our own collective peril.”

disclosure This study was funded by the NIH. The researchers are QuantalX, VoxNeuro, Janssen Pharma, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, ears and hearingFunctional Neurological Disorders Society, physical archive medical care and rehabilitationthe Department of Defense, and several universities. Relman chaired the National Academy of Sciences committee that studied AHI from 2019 to 2020. He also co-chaired his Intelligence Community Expert Panel on AHI, which released a report in 2022. Primary information Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Source reference: Pierpaoli C et al. “Neuroimaging findings in U.S. government employees and their families involved in unusual health incidents,” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.2424. secondary sources Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Source reference: Chan L et al. “Laboratory, Biomarker, and Laboratory Testing Among U.S. Government Employees and Their Family Members Involved in Unusual Health Incidents,” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.2413. additional sources Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Source reference: Relman DA, “Neurological Diseases and National Security: Lessons to Learn,” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.26818.