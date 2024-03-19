T-cell therapy in solid tumors may be improved by enzymes





When T cells are inside a solid tumor, they cannot produce cellular energy called adenosine triphosphate, or ATP. Now, researchers led by the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center may have discovered the cause of T-cell energy loss. This new discovery could be used to make multiple types of her T cell therapy more effective for patients. Their discovery is cell metabolism In an article titled “Acetyl-CoA carboxylase interferes with CD8+ T cell lipid utilization in the tumor microenvironment” The research team was led by Jessica Thaxton, PhD, MsCRAssociate Professor and Co-Leader of Cell Biology and Physiology Cancer Cell Biology Program in UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Thaxton Institute, led by MPH Katie Hurst and fourth-year graduate student Ellie Hunt, is leveraging its expertise in tumor immunity and metabolism to show that a metabolic enzyme called acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) induces fat in T cells. It was discovered that this caused the accumulation of Burns fat as energy. “Our findings fill a long-standing knowledge gap about why T cells in solid tumors do not produce energy properly,” Thaxton said. “When we inhibited ACC expression in a mouse cancer model, we observed that T cells had better survival in solid tumors.” “The solid tumor microenvironment (TME) is characterized by a compromised metabolic state of tumor-infiltrating T cells (TILs), which is characterized by an inability to maintain anti-tumor function and effective energy synthesis for survival,” researchers said. are writing. “T cells in the TME need to catabolize lipids via mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation (FAO) to provide energy under nutritional stress, and FAO-enriched T cells are better at controlling cancer. has been established. However, endogenous TILs and unmodified cell therapy products are unable to maintain bioenergetics within tumors. We demonstrate that the solid-state TME is a persistent acetyl coenzyme A (CoA) carboxylase (ACC) We showed that it imposes activity and triggers lipid biosynthesis and storage within TILs that counteract FAO.” “Acetyl-CoA carboxylase can control the balance between storing lipids and breaking down those lipids to supply energy to the citric acid cycle,” Thaxton said. “When ACC is turned on, cells normally store lipids. When ACC is “off,” cells tend to use lipids within the mitochondria to generate ATP. ” Using Hunt's expertise in confocal imaging, the research team was able to observe lipid storage within T cells isolated from multiple types of cancer. This observation, along with other experiments, supported the team's hypothesis that T cells store lipids rather than breaking them down. Thaxton's team then used CRISPR Cas9-mediated gene deletion to see what would happen if they “removed” the ACC from the images. Lipid stores within the T cells rapidly depleted, and the researchers were able to visualize fat being relocated to the mitochondria and used for energy production. The research team is currently studying patient samples to understand how researchers can directly flip the ACC metabolic switch in patients' tumors, eliminating the need to remove and reinject cells into the body. It has started. However, researchers first need to determine how this affects other immune cell populations in the body.

