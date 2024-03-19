Massachusetts' warm winter brings earlier allergy season





The start of spring is just around the corner, and in Massachusetts, allergy season is right around the corner. “The end of winter and the beginning of spring is always a great time climatically in this area. But unfortunately, it brings the seasons. “There are a lot of allergy symptoms,” says Allergy Doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital. said Dr. Alena Banerji, Clinical Director of Immunology. Spring officially begins on Tuesday, but experts say pollen levels are already high in Massachusetts after a relatively warm winter. “Here's what it is.” What we've seen over the past 10 to 20 years is that the spring season starts earlier, so the pollen levels are much higher, and the severity of symptoms is much higher. It's on the rise,” Banerji said. Symptoms range from itchy eyes. From sneezing to wheezing to chest tightness, doctors say there are some ways to get ahead of them. ” When pollen levels are high, people can change their clothes, wash their faces, and keep their windows closed to avoid allergies. Wet weather is also a good way to limit exposure to pollen. “If it's just rained, it might be a good time to go outside and get some work done or go for a run, because that's when pollen levels increase.” Oaks and Birches Tree pollens are some of the most common allergens in New England. The Boston area is already seeing moderate levels of pollen.

