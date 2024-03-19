Research shows microplastics and nanoplastics negatively impact human health

New meta-study published in Cambridge Prism: Plastic Cambridge University Press [date]identified a body of evidence showing that microplastics and nanoplastics (MPs and NPs) have negative effects on human health and identifying limitations of current research.

Image credit: Cambridge University Press

“Mitochondria as targets of micro- and nanoplastic toxicity” Dar Yountem of Koç University, Mfideh Aydoğan Ahabab of Turkiye University of Health Sciences and colleagues reviewed 130 published research studies to inform regulators of the environmental and health risks associated with MP/NP contamination. We have identified a set of information that will motivate us to reevaluate. Researchers are now calling for more urgent research into the impact of plastic pollution on human health, and a renewed focus on reducing plastic use at both individual and national levels.

MP/NPs are small enough to be inhaled through breathing, bypassing biological barriers and entering the bloodstream where they are taken up by mitochondria. As the “powerhouses” of every human cell, mitochondria play a critical role in generating energy that drives cellular functions throughout human biological processes. Mitochondria are very sensitive to damage, which prevents the cell from performing its functions effectively.

MPs and NPs are thought to pose a “significant threat” to mitochondrial health and function, leading to an increased risk of a wide range of health conditions, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular diseases such as stroke.

MP/NP is produced from plastic waste and exists in two forms. The primary particles are typically plastic microbeads used in products such as toothpaste, sunscreen, and exfoliating facial cleansers. Secondary particles are formed when plastic waste is broken down by sunlight, wind or wave action, or abrasion of the product during use, such as car tires. Due to the amount of plastic waste, secondary MP/NPs are more present in the environment. Primary and secondary MPs have been detected worldwide in oceans, soil, air, food chain organisms, and even bottled and tap water.

Although MP/NP contamination is considered a global problem, the potential risks to human health are largely unknown. To date, the extent to which humans are exposed to NPs is limited as no suitable method exists to detect particles of this size. Further research to profile the effects of exposure to nanoplastics will be an important first step in identifying critical levels of exposure and toxicity and developing ways to combat the damage caused to the body.

MP/NPs can induce mitochondrial dysfunction primarily through the generation of oxidative stress, which may result in decreased production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy source for all living cells. Evidence suggests that there is. This can cause disruption of cellular processes and lead to cell death. MP/NPs have also been shown to physically interact with mitochondria, causing structural damage and dysfunction. These effects may trigger a cascade of cellular responses ranging from inflammation to apoptosis and contribute to the overall toxicity of MP/NPs. Furthermore, exposure to MP/NPs can disrupt the dynamic processes that maintain mitochondrial health. Recent studies suggest that MP/NPs may interfere with mitochondrial biogenesis and reduce mitochondrial mass, further impairing cellular health and function.

Yöntem and Aydoğan Ahbab's meta-study identifies critical gaps in the current research literature. In addition to finding that little is currently known about the presence of NPs in the human body, they also found that most studies have focused on primary MPs and NPs with smooth shapes. Particles without smooth surfaces are known to have a greater negative impact on human cells than particles with smooth surfaces. Over time, secondary particles deteriorate in structure and change properties, forming a variety of shapes, but the impact on human health has not yet been evaluated.

Moreover, existing research has mainly focused on polystyrene (PS) plastics, which are used in a very wide range of items, from plastic packaging to road construction. This is not the only plastic polymer used and present in the environment. To date, nothing is known about the effects of other types of plastics, of common additives such as stabilizers and colorants, or of plastics that have absorbed other environmental pollutants.