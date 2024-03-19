Initial SARS-CoV-2 vaccination stimulates immune cells to respond to subsequent variants





Antibody responses to new SARS-CoV-2 variant infection or vaccination are strongly shaped by exposure to previous SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, a new study from the National Academy of Sciences finds. Perelman School of Medicine. In a study published in immunityco-senior author scott hensley and E. John Wherry The researchers analyzed antibody responses in people infected with or vaccinated against the newer SARS-CoV-2 variants BA.5 and XBB. They found that even though BA.5 and XBB are very different from the original “ancestral” version of SARS-CoV-2, the response to these new variants is almost entirely based on those already present due to previous vaccination. They found that it came from the B cell repertoire. against the ancestral line. These responses effectively prevented BA.5 and XBB mutants from infecting cells. This may explain why BA.5 and XBB boosters protect recipients from severe disease caused by these new variants. However, the findings highlight the power of initial exposure to the virus, such as the first SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, to shape immune responses against new variants even years later. “Through studies like this one, we will be able to uncover in detail how the immune history of SARS-CoV-2 affects antibody responses to new variants, which will ultimately lead to more effective vaccines. “It will help us design the next generation,” said Hensley, a professor of microbiology at Penn Medicine. The phenomenon in which the initial antibody response to a virus becomes dominant and limits the response to subsequent strains of the same virus is called “immunological imprinting” or “protoantigenic sin.” Given the remarkable ability of SARS-CoV-2 to evolve new variants, researchers have begun to elaborate on the impact of imprinting in the context of SARS-CoV-2. In this study, researchers investigated the impact of imprinting on antibody responses to BA.5 and XBB variants of SARS-CoV-2. “Pre-vaccination is very beneficial in establishing memory B cells that can be rapidly recruited to produce neutralizing antibodies against new SARS-CoV-2 variants,” Hensley says. According to the researchers, the main implication of this finding is that immunological imprinting from the original ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain is critical for antibody responses to BA.5 and XBB variants and boosters based on them. That means it's having an impact. read more Penn Medicine News.

