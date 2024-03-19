Health
Social and economic hardships during childhood can alter the gut microbiota of Hispanic adults
A new study of Hispanic adults suggests that experiencing economic hardship or other socio-economic challenges while growing up can change the bacteria living in the gut. The findings could help researchers better understand how some social determinants of health are related to later disease.
of studyA paper presented Monday at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardio-Metabolic Health Conference in Chicago found that lower socioeconomic status in childhood and the intestinal They showed a link between changes in the microbiome, or the bacteria in the human gastrointestinal tract. The bacteria in your gut microbiome play an important role in maintaining your health.
“This is a first step in trying to understand how this might impact future diseases,” said lead researcher Monica Batalha, a postdoctoral fellow at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. the doctor said.
A healthy gut microbiome contains a balanced number of trillions of bacteria. A growing body of research is linking changes in this balance to possible increased vulnerability to heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, and other diseases.
Due to social and systemic inequalities and other factors, Hispanic populations often have lower socioeconomic status and higher rates of some diseases. Batalha said this led him to want to investigate how the gut microbiome is affected within this group.
She and her colleagues analyzed data from the Hispanic Community Health Study/Latino Study, the largest longitudinal study of the health of Hispanics and Latinos in the United States. Stool samples collected from 2,540 participants allowed us to determine the composition of the gut microbiome.
The analysis found that participants with lower childhood socioeconomic status, which took into account factors such as parental education level and family's ability to pay for food, housing, and other basic needs, had higher abundances of certain bacteria. was shown to be related to
In adulthood, less education, lower income, and higher economic deprivation were associated with lower levels of certain bacterial strains.
The findings are considered preliminary until the full results are published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Dr. Batalha pointed out that some bacteria in the gut are harmful, while others are beneficial.
“Our study found that children and adults of lower socio-economic status have lower abundances of species associated with the production of metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids, which play an important role in maintaining health.” she said. “Perhaps if the numbers of these bacteria are reduced, people may be more susceptible to some diseases.”
However, it is still unclear how these bacteria affect health.
“Just because we find an association with the composition of gut bacteria doesn't mean it has an impact on health,” said Dr. Noel Mueller, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and the department of epidemiology at the University of Colorado. . Aurora Public Health Department. “The next step is to focus on these species and see if there is an association with cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases associated with socio-economic disadvantage.”
Mueller was not involved in the new study but was the lead author of another recently published study. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition This suggests that following a healthy plant-based diet may have beneficial effects on gut bacteria.
Professor Batalha said that while the current findings do not currently show that lower socio-economic status in childhood leads to poorer health outcomes in adulthood, “it is important to note that these “This is the first step in investigating.”
Professor Muller said the study shows that the environment in which a person is raised can influence the contents of the gut. The next step is to investigate how.
“This suggests that growing up environmental conditions are one of the factors influencing the types of microorganisms in the gut microbiome,” he said. “Now we need to learn how these types of bacteria are associated with health outcomes.”
