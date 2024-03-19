Health
“Verification” of long-term novel coronavirus diagnosis for suffering patients
GP experts speak out after Queensland's CHO said the term 'Long COVID' could cause 'unnecessary fear' and should be scrapped. I'm raising it.
Controversial conclusions of a long-running study of coronavirus come after Queensland's top health official declared there was nothing “unique and exceptional” about the long-term symptoms of the virus. Many experts are concerned.
Queensland Health Research says it's time to stop using the term 'long-term coronavirus' This is because it can cause unnecessary fear and hypervigilance, which can hinder recovery.
Compared to influenza and other respiratory diseases during the omicron wave, the study found no evidence of worsening symptoms or long-term functional impairment after viral infection.
For the study, the Queensland researchers questioned 5,112 participants one year after their PCR test, asking them about their ongoing symptoms and level of impairment. Of those, 2,399 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,713 people tested negative.
Approximately 16% of respondents reported continued symptoms after 1 year, and 3.6% reported moderate to severe impairment in activities of daily living.
The study concludes there is no evidence that adults who test positive for the coronavirus are more likely to have moderate to severe functional limitations one year after diagnosis than symptomatic adults who test negative for the virus. (3% vs. 4.1%).
Researcher and Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said this showed the importance of comparing outcomes after COVID-19 with outcomes after other respiratory infections. He said that
“Health systems with highly vaccinated populations may have experienced a high number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, making lingering COVID-19 seem like a uniquely severe disease,” he said. “There is,” he said.
“However, we found that the rates of ongoing symptoms and impairment were indistinguishable from other post-viral illnesses.
“Furthermore, we believe it is time to stop using terms like “long-term coronavirus.” They falsely imply that there is something unique and exceptional about the long-term symptoms associated with this virus. ”
Dr Gerrard told the ABC he did not dispute the symptoms of long-term Covid-19 infection.Rather, its incidence is no greater than that of other respiratory viruses.
But Dr. Bernard Siu is running several long-term coronavirus clinics from his home. victorian customsSaid News GP It is important to recognize that COVID-19 is real for a long time, as are all the after-effect symptoms after a viral infection.
“Properly diagnosing patients with long-term COVID-19 infection recognizes and validates their suffering,” he said.
“As doctors and scientists, we need to be true to what we're dealing with and be truthful.
“It is part of our duty of care to use the term ‘long-lasting coronavirus’ appropriately and to explain to patients that its nature is closely related to other post-viral conditions. form.”
The study found that data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that Up to 10% of people infected with COVID-19 in Australia reported symptoms lasting more than three months.
And Dr. Siu said that even though long-term coronavirus infections share many similarities with other symptoms, each patient is unique.
“For a long time, to say that COVID-19 is not special is almost like saying that COVID-19 itself is not special. I think that's an understatement.” He said.
“The symptoms observed in our clinic that most affect patients are abnormal heart rhythms that cause fatigue, brain fog, persistent cough, shortness of breath, and dizziness.
“It is important to emphasize the need to care for these patients and not to minimize their suffering.”
Meanwhile, Australian National Phenomena Center Director Professor Jeremy Nicholson said it remained unclear whether long-term COVID-19 infection was physiologically or mechanistically different from other post-viral syndromes.
“This is important because knowledge of such pathophysiological mechanisms is relevant for the development of treatments for post-viral syndromes, including long-lasting coronaviruses,” he said.
“Until this issue is resolved, we should continue to use the term 'long coronavirus' to accurately identify the underlying viral cause in a given individual.
“We also know that many patients exhibit persistent and significantly different metabolic biochemistry after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, indicating an ongoing systemic immunometabolic disorder. ”
The Queensland Health paper comes amid growing calls for more investment in long-term coronavirus research and treatments. Includes multidisciplinary clinic with virtual access and living guidelines.
Several long-standing coronavirus clinics have already closed or scaled back across the country..
Dr Siu said more needs to be done to help long-term coronavirus patients and many feel the rest of the world is moving on without them.
“While more people are learning how to cope with the condition and in many ways things are returning to a 'new normal,' the ongoing impact of COVID-19…is still not fully understood. “It has not been done,” he said.
“We need to focus more on evidence-based research on the long-term coronavirus before we make final decisions about patient care, including naming this disease.
“We must do everything we can to help those at risk of suffering more severe consequences.”
The full text of the study will be published the following day. European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases In Spain next month.
