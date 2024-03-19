Working together for mothers' mental health

When psychologist Dr. Kavitha Venkateswaran began treating patients at a women's clinic in Milwaukee about five years ago, she was surprised to find so few services for perinatal mental health and wanted to fill the gap. I started to decide to do it. Her passion for her mission grew even more after she experienced her own pregnancy and the swirling emotions of her postpartum period.

“Even for people who have never had a mental health problem before, it's a time of tremendous change and transition, with a variety of stressors and changes in identity,” said Dr. says one Venkateswaran. “We found that this is a critical time in a person’s life to have access to adequate mental health care. Poor mental health can have a huge impact on the health of both mother and baby. there is.”

Venkateswaran and his Marquette collaborators are currently developing a multidisciplinary prevention program for perinatal depression with three objectives: These include strengthening existing interventions to make them more culturally responsive, expanding the perinatal mental health workforce through training, and forming a perinatal mental health collaborative to pool resources. New parents and soon-to-be parents will be able to access support more easily. The project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act through his $250,000 grant administered by the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Other Marquette faculty members, including Dr. Sabirat Rubia, assistant professor at Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute and co-director of Marquette's Institute for Social and Ethical Computing, We are working on additional methods.

Initiatives to address health disparities

Their community-oriented research interventions are especially needed in Milwaukee.

“We truly want to bring about large-scale change in our communities to address the stark disparities in maternal and child health outcomes, especially for women of color,” said the program's principal investigator. Venkateswaran says. “We think Milwaukee is the perfect place to bring this intervention and hopefully fill the gap. But if this is successful and well-received by clinics and customers, we think it's possible to expand outside of Wisconsin. I think we can develop this.”

This project is supported by a strong interdisciplinary team: Dr. Lisa Edwards, Professor and Director of Counseling Psychology; from the Marquette Women's Leadership Institute. Dr. Kimberly Danna Hernandez, Associate Professor of Psychology; and Dr. Karen Robinson, associate professor in the School of Nursing. After discovering a common interest in perinatal mental health, Edwards suggested his colleagues brainstorm ideas for collaboration.

“I think the interdisciplinary nature is essential,” Edwards says, noting that expectant mothers and new moms are finding mental health care in the presence of obstetricians, midwives, hospitals, pediatricians, social workers and others. He points out that the situation is being overcome without much clarity on who is responsible for the problem. “It's important to always think about how to support the system in a more holistic and contextual way. It's not just the baby. It's not just the mom. It's everyone.”

Working together for maternal mental health: Team members (clockwise from top left) Kimberly Danna Hernandez, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology; Dr. Karen Robinson, Associate Professor of Nursing; Dr. Kavitha Venkateswaran, Clinical Assistant Professor of Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology; Dr. Lisa Edwards, professor of counselor education and counseling psychology;

As many as 80% of mothers develop the so-called “baby blues” during the first two weeks after giving birth, and one in seven mothers progress from this condition to postnatal depression. Although it doesn't get much attention, depression during pregnancy is also common, especially among women of color. A study by Danna Hernandez found that Mexican and Mexican American women are three times more likely to experience depression during pregnancy compared to the general population.

“This is also the time when the baby's central nervous system is developing,” says Danna Hernandez, director of Marquette's Cultural Perinatal Health Institute. “This means it can have long-term effects on both mother and baby.”

Designing better support for perinatal mental health

Early intervention is key. “It's much harder to develop the skills and tools to make changes in your life after a baby is born. Stress is often very high at that point and people are sleep-deprived,” Venkateswaran says. he points out. “If we can prevent or reduce mental health concerns during pregnancy, we may also improve some health outcomes for both mothers and children.”

The team will adapt and enhance an existing evidence-based perinatal prevention program developed at Michigan State University, known as Reach Out, Stay Strong, Essentials for Mothers of Newborns (ROSE). There is. This program can be implemented by any healthcare professional, not just mental health physicians.

To make the program even more accessible, Marquette researchers are adding telehealth options and making content more culturally relevant to mothers from a variety of backgrounds.

“We want to weave in information about cultural and social justice factors regarding childbirth for people of color,” Venkateswaran explained. “We want to incorporate issues such as mistrust in medicine due to longstanding systemic racism, consideration of cultural healing practices, and how to talk to your health care provider about what is important to you.”

The program also covers other issues that can worsen depression and anxiety in mothers, from breastfeeding to lack of sleep to postpartum pelvic floor issues. By making the program more comprehensive, researchers hope to reach more pregnant women and expectant mothers who previously did not think they needed mental health support.

Community-driven research

To ensure the project meets the needs of the community, the Marquette team meets regularly with clinicians who work with new and expectant mothers. Doula nurses and physical therapists are also among the collaborators. “It's really exciting to work with the people who care for patients every day,” Venkateswaran says. “It’s really a blend of research, practice and community.”

Researchers are gathering feedback on the program's content from clinic partners and community members, and then plan to train local clinic partners on how to use the intervention later this fall. The team will support clinics during the implementation phase and assess the impact of the program on parents' stress rates and confidence levels.

“The unique nature of our grants really requires program evaluation and research,” Edwards says. “We need to ask, 'Is your training effective? Did you learn what you needed to learn?' Things like that will be inherent in program evaluation.”

“We believe there is a lot to be learned from this study,” Venkateswaran said. “We know that previous research has excluded the lived experiences of marginalized groups. And we built this intervention to meet the birth needs of people of color. This opens the door to studying the effectiveness and sustainability of this intervention in the clinic, with a particular focus on people of color and their unique experiences, barriers, and access to care. .”

And that holds promise for the future of perinatal mental health in Milwaukee and beyond. Danna-Hernandez said: “I really think this collaboration is just the beginning of where we will go with this work.”