Science has created a cow that produces insulin in its milk





By Carol Tanzer Miller HealthDay Reporter Monday, March 18, 2024 Unexpected corrections may occur for continued shortages. insulin: Recently, a brown cow from Brazil made history as the first transgenic cow capable of producing humans. insulin Into her milk. “Mother Nature designed mammary gland “This is a really, really efficient protein factory,” explained study leader Matt Wheeler, a professor of animal science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “People around the world can use that system to produce proteins that can help hundreds of millions of people.” His team, which includes scientists from the University of São Paulo, described in a report published March 12 how they developed a cow that makes insulin. Biotechnology Journal. Implementing this strategy will require further testing, purification systems, and US Food and Drug Administration approval. But insulin produced by transgenic cows could alleviate the shortages that often make the hormone difficult to obtain for 8.4 million Americans. Diabetes People who rely on it to survive. “Our goal was to make proinsulin, purify it into insulin, and go from there,” Wheeler said in a university news release. “But the cows basically took care of it themselves… mammary gland It's like magic. ” To create transgenic cows, pieces of human DNA were inserted into the cell nuclei of 10 cow embryos. This contained the code for proinsulin, the precursor to active insulin. Through genetic engineering, human DNA was targeted for expression only in breast tissue. The modified embryos were then implanted into the uterus of a normal cow in Brazil, resulting in the birth of a transgenic calf. As she grew older, researchers Artificial insemination trying to get her pregnant. When that failed, they used hormones to encourage her to produce breast milk for the first time. Although she was not successful, pregnancy The milk that would have been produced contained detectable levels of human proinsulin as well as insulin itself. The researchers didn't expect that. Still, insulin and proinsulin must be extracted and purified for use, and a liter of milk contains only a few grams. Researchers don't know the typical amount of insulin. But Wheeler did some quick math. If a cow produces 1 gram of insulin per liter of milk, and a typical Holstein produces 40 to 50 liters of insulin per day, that's a lot of insulin. A typical unit of insulin is equal to 0.0347 milligrams. “That means one gram is equivalent to 28,818 units of insulin,” Wheeler said. “And that's only 1 liter. A Holstein can produce 50 liters a day. Do the math.” The next step is to recreate the cow. Researchers hope this will be a huge success. pregnancy and a complete lactation cycle for the next generation of animals. The ultimate goal is to create transgenic bulls and mate them with transgenic females to create “dedicated” herds. Wheeler says even small herds can quickly outperform existing insulin production methods without the need for sophisticated technical facilities or infrastructure. “I could see a future where a 100-cow herd, comparable to a small dairy farm in Illinois or Wisconsin, could produce all the insulin the country needs,” he said. “And a larger swarm? You could make the entire world's supply in a year.” Source: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Release, March 13, 2024

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.







question



See answer



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicinenet.com/cow_that_produces_insulin_in_its_milk/news.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos