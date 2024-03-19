This is the virus we need to worry about right now.

aEven as winter ends, some viruses are still on the rise across the United States, data shows. Wastewater SCANnetwork of wastewater monitoring site. Norovirus, a type of influenza, and respiratory viruses are all increasing or recently peaking in samples from the network's 190 wastewater treatment facilities in 41 states.

“What we know about the major viruses we're monitoring right now is that there are similar patterns across the country,” said Dr. D., an assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University and one of WastewaterSCAN's program directors. Marlene Wolfe says. “We don't see any very different patterns geographically.”

When people become infected, the virus is excreted in their faeces. Analyzing samples from sewage treatment plants is an efficient way to obtain near real-time information about what is bothering people in a particular community. This type of data is particularly useful when people are not being tested in hospitals or clinics and are therefore not registered in official case counts.

In general, fewer cases will be detected in the sample. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Influenza A is a type of influenza that tends to cause more severe illness. RSV Interest rates are also steadily declining. This pattern is common as winter approaches its end.

But these other viruses make it clear that the disease season is not over yet.

norovirus

The so-called “cruise ship virus” is highly contagious and is responsible for just over half of the food poisoning cases in the United States each year. According to data from WastewaterSCAN, infections typically increase from November to April, and this year the number of infections is also on the rise. last year, The number of cases had previously peakedWolf said infections began at the end of February, but have only begun to taper off in recent days. But norovirus doesn't tend to follow a strictly seasonal pattern, she says, because foodborne contamination can occur at any time of the year.

read more: This is the best way to cure an upset stomach

The best way to avoid diarrhea and vomiting caused by infectious diseases is to thoroughly clean high-traffic areas such as kitchens and bathrooms, and public facilities such as day care centers and schools should follow similar practices. is. “If you have a problem with norovirus, we're reminding people to use bleach,” Wolf said. “Hand sanitizers cannot remove or inactivate this virus. The virus prefers to linger.”

long tweet for time

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV)

Although HMPV was identified relatively recently in 2001, scientists believe it has been prevalent for half a century. It belongs to the same virus family as respiratory syncytial virus and affects similar populations (the elderly and young children) by causing respiratory illness. Improved testing methods have given health authorities a more accurate picture of the spread of infection.

Many doctors and health centers do not test for the virus, but it can be easily detected through wastewater sampling. The collection site has seen a spike in the virus since late February, with levels continuing to rise but recently starting to decline. Wolf said HMPV is a late bloomer, and infections increase when influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) decline, so it's not unusual for cases to increase in late winter or early spring.

read more: New RSV drug keeps babies out of hospitals

Although there is no specific antiviral treatment for the virus, health experts say normal habits such as washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you have a fever or feel unwell can help reduce the spread. Says.

influenza type B

There are four types of influenza viruses (labeled A, B, C, and D), but the viruses that circulate each year and cause the most problems belong to groups A and B. Because of their ability to mutate and change their genes more quickly, influenza A viruses tend to cause more severe illness in people and are responsible for large outbreaks and pandemics such as H1N1 and H3N2. Influenza B viruses are slow to mutate but can cause illness, especially among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Influenza A viruses are decreasing in sample numbers nationwide, Wolf said, but influenza B viruses continue to increase and only recently peaked. This is a different pattern from last year, when overall influenza B outbreaks decreased significantly and these viruses peaked earlier.

The good news is that the annual flu shot is designed to target both influenza A and B viruses, so most people who receive the vaccine wash their hands frequently. , you don't need to take any precautions other than covering your coughs and sneezes. Getting a flu shot at this time of the season won't hurt, but it won't be as protective as an early-season shot, as the number of people infected, and therefore the risk of infection, begins to decline rapidly in the spring. .

read more: It's the best time to get a flu shot

Although the virus is in its final stages, information about wastewater remains valuable to scientists and vaccine makers. This will provide insight into which types of viruses to continue to target and how long protection from vaccines needs to last to reduce severe disease.

Wolff is encouraged by the consistency and reliability of wastewater surveillance in infectious disease tracking, and says it is likely that more pathogens will be monitored this way so health officials can better manage them. There is. “Since we began our research on wastewater and COVID-19 in March 2020, this tool has matured, and we are beginning to see how it can inform individual and public health responses to a much larger set of viruses. It’s really exciting and gratifying to know,” she says.