Florida's Surgeon General shows the dangers of politicizing health care
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's rejection of evidence-based policies is more politically motivated than scientifically motivated and puts innocent people at risk.
as a measles epidemic Tears are shed even in Florida.state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo publicly said reject long-proven public health practices.He's not encouraging vaccination. against this dangerous, preventable, and highly contagious disease.advises. what parents decide Whether you should keep unvaccinated children at home. This is just the latest episode in a coronavirus-era pattern of spreading medical misinformation and unsubstantiated views. Ladapo's tenure is a microcosm of the deadly politicization of public health in the United States, a damning indictment of what happens when people willing to falsify evidence rise to positions of power and responsibility. It is.
Radapo Attracted attention in 2020 By writing opinion articles about wall street journal's editorial page criticized public health measures such as masks and lockdowns to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, despite having no expertise in infectious diseases or immunology. That same year, he stood at a press conference in front of the Supreme Court with the advocacy group America's Frontline Doctors, where the group endorsed him. False claims of hydroxychloroquineIt may be possible to cure the new coronavirus. This dangerous fiction was supported by right-wing media and then-President Donald Trump. The lie was soon exposed Criticized by medical scientists, Lapad later justified his appearance on America's Frontline Doctors as an endorsement of “.individual autonomy” With the introduction of the new coronavirus vaccine, Ladapo has shifted its focus to casting. Doubts about efficacy and safetyhis spread of misinformation is just beginning, and the types are what are commonly found expose to danger public health.
These contrarian positions were ill-informed and directly contradicted by the best evidence from trusted public health organizations. But they echoed a chorus of ideological opponents to public health measures. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the cynical calculation that Mr. Ladapo's Harvard degree would boost his gubernatorial standing. totally fringe claim and policy Health “freedom” – a euphemism for reckless inaction and anti-vaccine sentiment in the face of a deadly pandemic.
This was a big mistake. Science is evidence-based. The apparent authority that comes from someone's credentials is based on a personal opinion that accurately reflects the totality of the evidence. If they fail to do so, as was the case with Ladapo, qualifications are meaningless. Still he rush to ordination At DeSantis' order, he became Florida's Surgeon General in 2021, and was praised by the governor as “the only doctor aspiring to do this.”I say [DeSantis] It was right” — That statement was more revealing than I had intended.
Soon Ladapo began to denigrate the office in a perverse manner of the responsibilities expected of him.his first action He overrode all quarantine requirements for children exposed to COVID-19 and refused to wear a mask when meeting with a state senator undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Despite her repeated requests to do so.. What happened next was Endless orders and complaints It is completely at odds with national and international public health advice, and vaccination was the main focus of his misinformation campaign. In March 2022, Ladapo advocated for children not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This made Florida the first state to do so openly. contrary to best practicefrom both of American Academy of Pediatrics And that Centers for Disease Control and PreventionI drew it researcher's anger They were furious that Ladapo was misrepresenting their research and making outlandish claims.
This rebuke did little to stop the unethical distortion of evidence, which rapidly distinguished his leitmotif. In October 2022, he cited non-scientific, unauthored, unpeer-reviewed, unpublished papers. document Claim to be a male between the ages of 18 and 35 Should not be vaccinated. The claim is that vandalized by scientistsSurgeon General David Gorski said this is “probably the first time we've seen a state government use bad science as a weapon to spread anti-vaccine disinformation as official policy.” 2023 survey by university floridaLadapo is affiliated with I found his recommendation The result was “”Careless and controversial research practices”, which could potentially violate research integrity policies.Politico reports that Ladapo Deliberately manipulated internal reports To create a misleading impression of the dangers posed by the coronavirus vaccine. Ladapo then misrepresented the following data: federal health database Falsely framed the coronavirus vaccine as dangerous, benefiting him. another public reprimand He was accused by the CDC and Food and Drug Administration of distorting the evidence. This January he criticized by scientists For falsely announcing that the new coronavirus vaccine would change human DNA.
Through the Florida Department of Health, I asked Mr. Ladapo how he has responded to criticism from medical experts over his measles and COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. he didn't reply.
In parallel with the promotion of medical misreporters to public office national harassment campaign To responsible public health authorities, put everyone at risk. Such behavior is a gross parody of what should be expected from public health officials who are genuinely interested in the welfare of society. Ladapo's actions only make sense when viewed through the lens of a less noble motive: partisan politics. Since the beginning of the pandemic, mitigation measures, from lockdowns to vaccinations, have become alarmingly politicized. In counties with a high percentage of Republicans, vaccination rate will be significantly lower and the death rate from the coronavirus will be higher. political partisanship Regarding this topic, Polarization fosters vaccine resistance, view vaccination as a violation of individual rights. Even support for mandatory measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations was nearly unanimous across the political spectrum in 2016. fell sharply in Republican voters. DeSantis' promotion of Ladapo was clearly political. There is a strong leaning toward a resurgence of anti-vaccine sentiment. in his failed presidential campaign.
But therein lies the fundamental problem at the heart of such cynical tactics. That is, reality doesn't care one bit about our beliefs. We are entitled to our own opinions, but we are never entitled to our own facts. Reframing sensible and once widely supported public health measures as an affront to vague notions of freedom is inherently foolish.as Epidemic in Florida Measles is known to be highly contagious.each case infected on average The remaining 12 to 18 cases are prevalent among unvaccinated people, sometimes with serious or even fatal consequences. Aside from emboldening a resurgent anti-vaccination movement, rejecting evidence-based health mitigation measures risks sacrificing human lives to appease baseless ideological folly.
Health is not the only field where unnecessary politicization disrupts evidence-based action. The chorus of Republican presidential candidates questioning human responsibility for climate change is another area. immoral exampleFar from promoting public health and defending the tenets of evidence-based medicine, Ladapo has presided over a complete perversion of the agency's very fundamental raison d'être. His continued undermining of the best evidence is a warning that promoting people to high positions guided by ideological zeal puts everyone at risk.
This is an opinion and analysis article and the views expressed by the author are not necessarily those of the author. scientific american.
Sources
