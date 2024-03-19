Health
Measles case reported in Toronto infant, second confirmed case in the city – Toronto
A second confirmed case of measles has been reported in an infant in Toronto, according to local public health.
Toronto Public Health said it is investigating the incident as travel-related.
This is the second laboratory-confirmed case in Toronto. Local public health officials say the infant recently returned from a trip and is recuperating at home.
“Measles is highly contagious and can be easily transmitted to others,” Toronto Public Health said in a statement. “Vaccinations are usually given between the ages of 12 months and 4 to 6 years.”
Toronto Public Health said people who have not received both doses of the vaccine or who have not had measles in the past are at risk of infection.
It is not clear where the infant went.
Local public health officials have advised that a magic show will be held at the Agincourt Public Library on March 11th from 1:00pm to 5:30pm and there is a potential risk of exposure to measles.
Last week, Public Health Ontario said: More measles cases already reported in state So far in 2024 than all of 2023.
