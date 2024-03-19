CDC's new warning on the spread of measles





Jacksonville, Florida – There’s something new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning about the spread of measles. There are currently 60 cases of infection in the United States. That includes Florida. We're only three months into the new year, and this is more than all of last year combined. The virus was once eradicated in the United States thanks to measles vaccination. Despite the rise in new measles cases in the U.S., parents we spoke to Tuesday at South Beach Park and Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach said they are not planning to vaccinate their children. I had mixed feelings about it. “More parents are getting information. They want to do the research and they want to spend the time to make sure it's safe for their child,” Lynsey Dix he said. “I think that should be a parent's decision. I don't think it should be an obligation for anyone, and I certainly don't think the government's position is that you have to do it in order to do certain things. That’s not the case,” Nate Pitts said. “I think it's better for parents to vaccinate their children now that there's an infectious disease outbreak,” Ashley Stewart said. Related: Pediatricians predict measles outbreak will increase as spring break approaches Another parent we spoke to, who did not want to be named, said she had brought her three children to play at the park with other children. She is from another country and none of her children have been vaccinated, she said. She said she is against vaccination. Dr. Michael Koren is the director of the Jacksonville Clinical Research Center. “Some people are just anti-vaccine,” he says. Dr. Koren works in a medical facility where human trials of the latest vaccines and treatments for specific diseases and medical conditions are conducted safely. Dr. Koren says there's a reason why measles has returned. “Since 2016, the United States has begun to see an increasing number of confirmed cases, most of which are from unvaccinated U.S. citizens becoming infected overseas or from unvaccinated U.S. citizens abroad. Any of the people who came,” Dr. Koren said. Medical researchers say the decline in measles vaccinations occurred around the same time that COVID-19 vaccinations became a political hot topic and controversial. “Some of them are legitimate debates. For example, should a healthy 20-year-old person get the COVID-19 vaccine compared to an 80-year-old person? Well, for an 80-year-old person. , it's not easy. Get the COVID-19 vaccine. For a 20-year-old, it's controversial. Unfortunately, that discussion has become political, and now it's has spread to vaccines in general, which should not be the case.” Symptoms are similar to a bad cold, with eye irritation and a patchy skin rash. Some people experience photosensitivity. There is no cure for the virus, so it has no choice but to heal naturally. Medical experts say the infection can be fatal in rare cases. we want to hear from you. Should you vaccinate your child against measles or not and why? Please fill out the form below. Your answer could be read on a Channel 4 news program.

