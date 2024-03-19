Health
Dr. Jasmine Zapata talks about the toll on mental health caused by COVID-19
Aditi Debnath:
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of millions of Americans, infected or not. There was fear, there was sadness, and there was anger. How does that psychological harm continue to affect people today?
Dr. Jasmine Zapata:
I will never forget the first time I had to face the same fear as a healthcare worker. I contracted the coronavirus in November 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic, even before there was a vaccine. It was a very scary time. There was news that someone had died. I had a huge fear. And myself, and my husband, and one of my children had it as well. And think, what if we don't survive? What should I do if it doesn't work? What if he doesn't come in two weeks? It was scary. And I am still healing and recovering from that traumatic period. I also can't forget the first time I tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into a hospital room. And I remember putting on my hazmat suit and standing outside the door for a minute or two before going in, knowing that by going in there I was going to be exposing myself. And it was very, very scary. This is just one example of the mental health toll it has taken on health care workers, including myself, as well as other frontline health care workers across the country. So one can only imagine the mental health burden this has placed on families and communities. And the ripple effects are certainly still visible today. In addition to the mental health effects of contracting COVID-19 or having a loved one contracting COVID-19, we are currently experiencing the impact of COVID-19 on social, emotional, and economic perspectives. The various knock-on effects the virus has had on our communities are also considered. Some people lost their jobs and others were forced to leave their homes. The many social impacts it had undoubtedly continue to have. In fact, some say we are now in a new pandemic: a mental health pandemic. We are definitely facing a youth mental health crisis. Rates of self-harm are increasing. Our state is seeing increasing rates of suicidal ideation and other mental health concerns among all age groups. And it is very important to continue to raise awareness about this very issue.
|
Sources
2/ https://pbswisconsin.org/news-item/dr-jasmine-zapata-on-the-toll-of-covid-19-on-mental-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bear filmed during attack in Slovak town. #Slovakia #Shorts #BBCNews
- Dr. Jasmine Zapata talks about the toll on mental health caused by COVID-19
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson would have offered himself the role of James Bond | Entertainment
- Overwatch 2 unlocks all heroes
- NHS England boss condemns racist, sexist and violent comments by Frank Hesters | Frank Hester
- As the eastern United States shakes, a mysterious earthquake swarm returns to South Carolina
- Donald Trump has been all over the map when it comes to Social Security and Medicare
- Man brutally attacked in West Hollywood
- Portable table tennis – Pingpong | Printing companies
- Say Yes to the Newton Daily News Ball Gown
- Inquiry ordered into presence of schoolchildren at PM Modi's Roadshow
- The new James Bond was offered the role and he's a British actor