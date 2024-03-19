Salmonella infections across Canada linked to snakes and their rodent prey





The Public Health Agency of Canada has announced that ongoing salmonella outbreaks in eight provinces are linked to snakes and rodents used as bait. As of March 19, there are 70 confirmed cases of Salmonella I and Salmonella Typhimurium infections reported in this outbreak in the following areas: British Columbia (3).

Alberta (10).

Saskatchewan (7).

Manitoba (3).

Ontario (32).

Quebec (11).

New Brunswick (1)

Newfoundland and Labrador (3). “Many of those who became ill reported direct or indirect contact with snakes or prey rodents (used as bait for reptiles) prior to onset of illness,” the agency said. stated in the release. “Some of the people who became ill did not touch or handle the snakes or prey rodents themselves, and some lived in the same homes where the snakes and rodents were kept. ” A common supplier of snakes and prey rodents has not yet been identified. The spread of infection is a reminder Salmonella can be present in many animal species, including snakes and rodents. “To prevent disease, it is recommended to practice good hand hygiene and frequent hand washing after contact with snakes, prey rodents, and their environments,” PHAC advised. Both this investigation and past Salmonella outbreaks snakes and rodents He emphasized the role that reptile owners and managers can play in preventing emerging diseases associated with these types of pets. In the latest outbreak, people had symptoms between February 2022 and February 2024. Ten people were hospitalized and one person died, with the cause of death confirmed to be salmonella. In this outbreak, the reporting period of illness is 4 to 6 weeks. Never kiss your pet rodent and other tips The investigation into the outbreak began last spring. Using an method called whole-genome sequencing, researchers determined that some of the salmonellosis cases dating back to 2022 were caused by the same strain of the virus that caused the illnesses that occurred in 2023 and 2024. Thirteen (19%) cases were in children 5 years of age or younger. Approximately half (53%) are women. To prevent direct or indirect spread of germs to others, authorities advised: Always wash your hands immediately after touching reptiles or rodents and what they eat, or after entering areas where they live, play, or have been touched.

Regularly clean surfaces and objects that reptiles and rodents touch with soapy water and a household disinfectant.

Never kiss pet rodents or reptiles.

Do not keep reptiles or rodents in homes, daycare centers, schools, or other facilities with children under 5 years of age.

Always supervise children when handling or playing with reptiles and rodents. Don't let reptiles or rodents or their supplies near your face or share food or drinks with your pet. Always wash your hands thoroughly after touching reptiles or rodents. Children under 5 years of age should not handle reptiles or rodents.

Do not clean or bathe reptiles or rodents in the kitchen sink, bathroom sink, or bathtub.

Do not store reptile or rodent food in the kitchen or in rooms where people eat or drink.

Keep reptiles and rodents and all of their food, containers, enclosures, and any objects that may have been in the enclosure, such as plants or nutritional supplements, away from the kitchen and other food-making or eating areas.

Do not store frozen rodents in the same refrigerator or freezer as human food.

Freezing rodents will not kill salmonella.

Always thaw and cook frozen rodents outside the kitchen using specialized equipment and containers.

Be aware of your reptile's unique needs. Stress in reptiles can increase Salmonella shedding.

Always keep reptiles and live rodents in habitats specifically designed for them.

If you choose to keep a reptile or rodent in your home, especially if your family includes children under the age of 5, pregnant, immunocompromised individuals, or adults, you should seek medical attention for reptiles or rodents that are appropriate for your family. Consult your provider or veterinarian. 65 years of age or older Symptoms of Salmonella include a sudden onset of headache, fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/snakes-salmonella-rodents-1.7148744 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos