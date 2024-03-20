Health
CDC issues health alert as measles cases increase
- The CDC issued a health alert on March 18 highlighting the global spread of measles ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons.
- The CDC advises families to vaccinate their children. young as 6 months Measles measures If you are planning a trip abroad.
- The American Medical Association echoed the CDC's warning as pediatric vaccine exemption rates reached record highs.
Health authorities are sounding the alarm over the rise in measles cases. America and endangering public health around the world.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health warning On March 18, the government issued a warning to doctors to warn them about the global spread of measles as the spring and summer travel season approaches.
The CDC noted that many countries recently affected by measles outbreaks are also destinations for American tourists, including the United Kingdom, Austria, Romania, and the Philippines.
The agency recommended that families traveling abroad with infants as young as 6 months of age receive measles vaccination several months before their routine immunization schedule.
Infants usually
Measles is occurring throughout the United States, and recently Chicagoand populations around the world are highlighted by low vaccination rates.
The CDC added that measles cases can also be brought into the United States by travelers who become infected while in another country.
“As a result, domestic measles outbreaks have been reported in most years, even after the U.S. declaration.”
Health experts at the American Medical Association (AMA) echoed the CDC's warning and urged people who are not already immune to get vaccinated against measles before traveling.
“Measles is highly contagious and can cause life-threatening illness. Vaccination not only prevents infection, measles-related complications, and even death, but also protects loved ones, neighbors, co-workers, and others. It also helps prevent further spread to close contacts of the infected person.”
Ehrenfeld stressed that if you are not vaccinated against infectious diseases like measles, you are putting yourself and others at risk of infection, which can lead to serious illness, disability and even death. .
High-risk groups for serious illness from infectious diseases include:
- Children too young to be vaccinated
- cancer patient
- immunocompromised person
“Overwhelming scientific evidence shows that vaccines remain the most effective and safest intervention for preventing disease in individuals and protecting the health of the population,” Ehrenfeld said. .
“Reductions in measles vaccination threaten to undo years of progress by eliminating recurrence of previously vaccine-preventable diseases.”
The AMA urges physicians to discuss with patients the health risks of not getting vaccinated and to continue to strongly encourage patients to follow the immunization schedule unless an exemption is deemed medically unadvisable.
“We also urge physicians to educate patients about the signs and symptoms, severity, and complications of measles, given that many people are unfamiliar with the effects of measles.” he said.
The CDC's warning notes that 36 states have low rates of childhood vaccinations.
Less than 95% of kindergarten children have received measles vaccination During the 2022-2023 academic yearwhich is below the threshold for herd immunity to prevent community transmission.
Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a population has some degree of immunity (through vaccination or natural infection) to an infectious disease such as measles.
According to the CDC, disparities in vaccination rates have put approximately 250,000 kindergarteners at risk of measles infection each year over the past three years.
“Given the high natural infection rate before the 1960s and the high vaccination rate (in childhood since the 1960s), the level of immunity to measles in the general population of the United States is very high.” Dr. Monica GandhiMPH, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Healthline.
Herd immunity in the US declineBut Gandhi warned if childhood vaccination rates do not improve.
Measles has been declared
However, those who have been vaccinated or have been infected previously,
Young children require two doses of measles vaccine, which provides lifelong protection in most cases.
The CDC estimates that 97% of people who receive the recommended two doses of measles vaccine are protected from the disease.
Gandhi said some adults may need additional vaccinations before traveling abroad, before starting university, before pregnancy or during an outbreak.
“If vaccinations are kept up to date, more people won't have to worry,” Gandhi said.
Health officials from the CDC and the American Medical Association recommend measles vaccination for the spring and summer travel seasons.
The warning comes as low vaccination rates are fueling measles outbreaks in the United States and around the world.
While herd immunity to measles remains high in the United States, the once-eradicated disease puts unvaccinated people and other high-risk groups at risk of infection and severe illness.
