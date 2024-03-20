Infant syphilis cases are on the rise. Illinois has a potential solution: ShortwaveExBulletin





Laurie Ayala works in an office deep inside Northwestern Medical School's Prentice Women's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Every time the little black landline phone on her desk rings, she answers it.This phone is your next home base Illinois Perinatal Syphilis Warmline. Launched in November 2023, the line is designed to answer questions about perinatal syphilis from health care professionals across the state.

The line was started in response to a dramatic increase in cases of congenital syphilis, which occurs when the syphilis infection is passed from mother to baby during pregnancy, in Illinois and across the country. In 2022, there were approximately 4,000 babies born with syphilis in the United States, but in 2012, that number was 335.

The warmline serves as a triage center for questions about test interpretation, diagnosis, and treatment. The Perinatal Syphilis Hotline builds on the Illinois Perinatal HIV Hotline, which was launched statewide in 2005. These phone lines are a familiar model to Ayala, who has worked in public health for 18 years and has worked with HIV hotlines since their inception.

“There's nothing like picking up the phone and getting advice on a specific patient situation,” Ayala says.

The reasons behind the surge in cases are complex. Dr. Helen Satin He is an obstetrician-gynecologist at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in Chicago. In November, she co-authored a book. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report For the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is investigating how the coronavirus has affected congenital syphilis cases in Chicago. The first thing she points to is inadequate testing and her prenatal care.

“There is a significant proportion of people who are not receiving prenatal care,” Cejtin says. “So how did that happen? They were… uninsured, unable to go to the doctor, homeless, without transportation?”

of The CDC discovered that Approximately 40% of people who give birth to a baby with congenital syphilis no Prenatal care.

Some people are diagnosed but do not receive or complete treatment. Early syphilis during pregnancy can be treated with a single injection of Vicilin LA, a type of penicillin. In case of late syphilis, Recommendations Three injections are given 7 to 9 days apart. To be considered effective, treatment must begin when: at least a month before delivery.

Health professionals cite difficult commutes, having to take time off from work, and lack of access to childcare facilities as major barriers to patient care.

of The CDC discovered that About 90% of cases in 2022 could have been prevented with timely testing and treatment. These barriers to treatment and prenatal care mean that congenital syphilis disproportionately impacts marginalized communities.

Dr. Lin Yi She is an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University and medical director of Warmline.

“It concentrates people in communities that are more disadvantaged and have fewer resources for health care,” she says. “In the United States, it disproportionately refers to people who are otherwise marginalized.”

Yee describes syphilis as a syndemic (two or more diseases interacting) that involves poverty, structural racism, and lack of access to health care.

“It really highlights how our society fails certain communities over and over again, especially considering how treatable it is,” she says.

According to CDC data, babies born to black, Hispanic, and indigenous mothers Up to 8 times more likely More babies will contract neonatal syphilis in 2021 than babies born to white mothers. black babies in the usa mortality rate doubles About a white baby.And when it comes to the demographics of who is receiving care, in 2020 Black mothers twice the probability Delayed or no prenatal care received compared to white mothers.

Interpreting test results to diagnose syphilis and knowing what treatment course of action to take can be difficult for health care professionals who are unfamiliar with the disease. The Warmline team acts as a data center, answering questions, searching treatment records, and aiming to reduce the number of patients who slip through the cracks.

As other solutions, experts are calling for increased screening and the potential use of mobile medical units that can provide direct care to pregnant women. Dr. Yee also emphasizes the need for broader policy-based solutions.

“What we really need is not just pregnancy care and a public health system that focuses on pregnancy, but systems that support people to be as healthy as possible even before they become pregnant,” she says.

The Illinois Perinatal Syphilis Warmline can be reached at 1-800-439-4079. It operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

