People who visited San Leandro restaurant may have been exposed to measles – NBC Bay Area





Alameda County health officials warned that many people who were at a San Leandro restaurant over the weekend may have contracted measles, which is on the rise across the country. Health officials say people who were at the Sands of Liberty Restaurant between 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus. It is said that there is. They urge people to contact their health care provider immediately, especially if they have infants, are unvaccinated, are pregnant, or have a weakened immune system. This comes after the CDC recently warned doctors that measles cases are increasing dramatically both in the United States and abroad. Health officials say 58 measles cases have already been confirmed in the United States this year. This is the same number as all of last year. UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi said Alameda County did the right thing by warning people so they could watch out for symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat and rash. “We are starting to worry that we will lose our so-called excluded status in the United States. “There are,” Dr. Gandhi said. “This is likely due to a combination of increased rates of childhood immunization underprivileges and subsequent rates of importation and community transmission.” About a week ago, the University of California, Davis Medical Center had to contact and warn hundreds of people that they may have been exposed to measles after a child with a confirmed infection visited an emergency department in Sacramento. Ta. In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the United States. And despite recent outbreaks, health officials still believe measles has been eliminated. The CDC is urging doctors and parents to vaccinate children against measles.

