Alzheimer's Association report reveals lower risk and dementia rates

A new report estimates that 6.9 million older Americans will have Alzheimer's disease by 2024, an increase of about 200,000 from 2023 in the number of people with this mind-ravaging disease, experts say. It has been described as a “major public health crisis.”

An additional 5 million to 7 million adults have mild cognitive impairment, the early stage of memory and thinking associated with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association's annual facts and figures report released Wednesday. It's a change.

The report also highlights some good news. Other studies show that cognition has increased over the past 25 years as more adults receive higher levels of education, become more active and exercise, lower blood pressure, avoid tobacco, and stay socially engaged. This shows that the disease rate has decreased.

As adults age, their risk for Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia increases, with the number of Americans 65 and older projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million in 2050. . In just six years, the youngest baby boomers will be 65.

The aging of the country's population will pose serious economic and social challenges. The annual cost of caring for people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia will be $360 billion in 2024, an increase of $15 billion from the previous year, according to the report.

Medicare and Medicaid will cover the bulk of that, spending $231 billion this year to care for people with Alzheimer's and dementia. The report predicts that public and private spending to care for people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia will soar to nearly $1 trillion by 2050.

“We really need to address these issues because the population is aging,” said Sam Fazio, senior director of quality care and psychosocial research at the Alzheimer's Association. “Alzheimer's disease remains a major public health crisis.”

Lifestyle changes reduce risk

Other Alzheimer's disease experts not involved in the report said more Americans are taking steps to reduce their risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Dr. Keith Vossel, a neurologist and director of the Mary S. Easton Alzheimer's Research and Care Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, said research suggests that up to 40% of dementia cases can be prevented with lifestyle changes. said.

Vossel said people who exercise regularly, don't smoke and have a high level of education tend to be at lower risk. Lowering blood pressure, especially in midlife, can reduce risk, he said.

Vossel said it's very important to pay close attention to elevated blood pressure. “We know that lowering blood pressure in people with elevated blood pressure in midlife may reduce the risk of dementia and (mild cognitive impairment) later in life.”

Caregivers spend 31 hours a week treating patients with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Family members and other caregivers take on a variety of tasks, including making appointments, feeding, and caring for a person with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The report found that 11.5 million relatives and carers provided more than 18 million hours of unpaid care last year.

This equates to a full-time job for caregivers, who spend an average of nearly 31 hours a week caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

In July, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will launch a new initiative to improve the quality of life for people with dementia, enable them to live at home and ease the burden on unpaid caregivers.A model called Guide to improving the dementia experience, coordinate care and provide a 24/7 support line. Families also have access to a Care Navigator who connects patients and caregivers with services and support. Participating doctors and clinics receive a monthly fee per patient from Medicare.

Mr Fazio said the report shows families are living under great stress and frontline workers believe the health system is ill-equipped to support people with dementia. , said that access to the navigator is very important.President Joe Biden recently expanded In similar Navigator plans for cancer patients, private health insurance companies cover such services.

Fazio said the family “really needs help and they need help navigating the system.”

New drug, old target

Of the eight drugs approved for Alzheimer's patients, only two are aimed at attacking the disease and slowing the decline in memory and thinking skills. Biogen has discontinued one of these, aducanumab, under the Aduhelm brand.the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Despite mixed clinical trial results. Biogen also faced withering criticism when it launched Aduhhelm for $56,000 a year.

In January 2023, Eisai Obtains FDA approval for amyloid-β destroying drug, lecanemab. The drug, sold under the brand name Leqembi, is intended for patients in the early stages of the disease, the population being studied in clinical trials.

The Alzheimer's Association report said the effects of lecanemab “may not be perceptible in the short term” because it is designed to slow disease progression rather than reverse cognitive decline. Pointed out. The report said the long-term consequences of this drug are not clear.

Earlier this month, the FDA delayed action on Eli Lilly's drug Donate Mabsaid the drug manufacturer. The FDA plans to convene an advisory committee to discuss the drug.

In clinical trials of all three amyloid-busting drugs, brain scans show side effects such as swelling and bleeding in the brain. Some patients may not notice any symptoms. Some people have experienced headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and vision changes.

Pharmaceutical companies are primarily focused on drugs that target the brains of Alzheimer's patients to remove amyloid, but other research is looking at other ways to attack the disease, according to the report. It is said that there is. Other drugs are being investigated to potentially limit tau protein accumulation, inflammation, changes in cellular metabolism, and damage caused by toxic oxygen molecules, the report said.

Ken Alltucker can be reached on Twitter at @kalltucker or emailed at [email protected].