Everything you need to know about ketamine and why the NHS prescribes it

What is ketamine and how is it offered on the NHS for depression?

When sold illegally, Class B drugs are sold in the form of white or light brown powders and are most commonly snorted, which can cause users to feel isolated, euphoric, or anxious. There is a gender.

However, when used medically, it comes in liquid or tablet form.

Ketamine is only licensed as an anesthetic in the UK, but a small number of specialist NHS sites offer the drug. unofficial For patients with severe depression who have not responded to traditional treatments such as talk therapy and antidepressants.

However, very few people meet the eligibility criteria for ketamine. The patient must have at least tried two antidepressants and one psychotherapy to no avail.

You will then need to receive a referral from your primary care physician or psychiatrist and complete a rigorous evaluation process established by a ketamine clinic. This may include daily mood monitoring, surveys, and assessments.

Eligible patients will initially be offered three to six ketamine infusions over several weeks. One infusion relieves symptoms of depression for an average of 10 days. About half have a good response and want to continue treatment, but treatment usually takes years.

Dr Rupert McShane, a consultant psychiatrist who leads the ketamine service in Oxfordshire, said some patients were given an oral tablet taken weekly alongside regular infusions to prolong the mood-lifting effects of the treatment. He said he will likely receive the drug.

However, most patients must pay for this treatment themselves. “The only NHS provision through our clinic is for patients referred to the clinic by consultant psychiatrists at Oxford Health NHS Trust. Patients coming from elsewhere must pay a fee. '' says Dr. McShane.

cost It can quickly spiral. The price for an initial assessment appointment, intravenous ketamine and bottle of oral ketamine is £225 each.

Patients can also choose to use a branded ketamine nasal spray called Spravato, which is approved for treatment-resistant depression but not yet for use on the NHS. Each dose will cost up to £714.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust is a major site providing ketamine for depression, along with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, both of which accept NHS referrals.

Why is it available on the NHS and what are the risks?

Two decades of research suggest that ketamine can have rapid effects on symptoms of depression after just one dose. Leading psychiatrists said the drug is effective even in patients who have not responded to anything else.

A study by researchers of University of MontpellierIn France, more than 100 patients admitted to hospital with severe suicidal thoughts were given the drug intravenously, and three out of five patients went into complete remission.

The other one is from the next team. General Brigham of MassachusettsThe researchers recruited about 400 patients with treatment-resistant depression. Of the volunteers given ketamine, 55% saw an improvement in their symptoms over the next six months, compared to 41% of those who received brain stimulation provided on the NHS for severe depression. did.

It's unclear exactly how ketamine works, but researchers believe it helps neurons in the brain communicate with each other, boosting mood and cognition.

“I think there are benefits to providing it.” [ketamine therapy] It's being reused more widely because it's so effective for depression,” says Celia Morgan, professor of psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter.

Dr McShane, who is also associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Oxford, agrees that ketamine should be made more widely available on the NHS, but that it is limited to patients with severe or highly resistant depression. It points out that it should.

However, it is not a silver bullet for depression. Frequent use of ketamine in high doses can lead to dependence and severe bladder damage.

Furthermore, the long-term effects of ketamine on depression are unknown. “It's really important that we start tracking the effects and side effects that people have when taking ketamine long-term. But tracking systems are expensive to set up,” says Dr. McShane.

What are the chances of getting infected with ketamine on the NHS and how else is ketamine used?

Very few patients are offered ketamine through health services.

Dr McShane points out that only 25 patients are receiving ketamine treatment in Oxford's NHS, and 109 are paying a fee for the service. His clinic was forced to stop accepting new self-pay patients last month as his team was operating at full capacity.

In addition to its use for depression, ketamine is primarily used as an anesthetic.

However, this drug is sometimes prescribed off-label to treat pain because it has been shown to block the action of receptors in the spinal cord, reducing pain messages sent to the brain.

In these cases, it must be prescribed by a pain or palliative care specialist and is usually taken by mouth as a peppermint-flavored liquid three to four times a day, or as an injection for patients who have difficulty swallowing.