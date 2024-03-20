More than 1,400 Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph students suspended for incomplete immunization records





More than 1,400 students in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) system with incomplete vaccination records are facing suspension orders Wednesday. These orders have been issued by Medical Officer of Health Nicola Mercer. 1,478 of the students attend elementary schools and WDGPH was alerted in January. The deadline for receiving the latest information was set to be March 6, but it has been extended by two weeks. Eight high school students have already received suspension orders between Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, according to the school board. “Schools are working with us to help ensure students and their families receive instructions if a student does not have an up-to-date immunization record or is not compliant with the law.” , said Matthew Tenenbaum, the school's associate medical officer. Protect your health with WDGPH. Tenenbaum pointed to Ontario's School Student Immunization Act, which legally requires some vaccinations for non-exempt students in Ontario schools. He said common immunizations that are not recorded include diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis and whooping cough. “We have been working since January and over the past few months to ensure that families who may be affected by this are aware that they too may be affected, and to ensure that no one is surprised if this happens. “We have repeatedly reminded and made sure to explain the consequences, and now they go into effect,” Tenenbaum said. WDGPH Associate Medical Officer of Health Matthew Tenenbaum said they are offering vaccinations to school children. Students can also receive vaccinations from their primary care physician. (Copyright Trina Koster Photo) Reasons why immunization records are incomplete Tenenbaum said there is no one specific reason why students' vaccination records are incomplete, but it could be because some students have been delayed due to COVID-19. said. In some cases, vaccine hesitancy may also be playing a role, he explained. He said some students may also have been vaccinated against certain diseases, but their records are not updated. “I want to emphasize that all the vaccines we need are against pertussis, measles and mumps, which have been part of Ontario's routine immunization schedule for many years,” he said. Tenenbaum said vaccinations can be scheduled at WDGPH or your primary care physician, but suspended students will not be allowed to return to the classroom unless they receive a full cycle of the prescribed vaccines, not just the first dose. . Waterloo student deadline is approaching The deadline for students in Waterloo Region is March 27 for elementary schools and May 1 for high schools, but the number of students with incomplete records is dwarfed by the numbers in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. As of March 5, there were more than 10,000 students in the region with incomplete vaccination records, down from 18,643 the previous month. A spokesperson for the region said these were the latest publicly available information, but the medical officer of health would update council on the issue later on Wednesday.

