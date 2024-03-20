You may have seen recent media reports about studies that looked at changes in different types of cells in people who smoked and vaped. In this article, we take a closer look at what the researchers did, what they discovered, and what the findings mean.

Does this study show that e-cigarettes cause cancer?

no. The types of changes that were noted in this study were: Changes in a cell's DNA sequence (mutations). This research shows that there have been some changes, but it's unclear what they are doing. Therefore, we do not yet have enough information to understand what these findings mean in terms of potential health effects.

E-cigarettes haven't been around long enough to know what their long-term health effects are.. Therefore, vaping is not without risks, and children and people who have never smoked should not vape. However, research overall still finds that legal e-cigarettes are far less harmful than smoking and can help smokers quit.

What did the researchers do?

Researchers looked at chemical “marks” that add information to the genetic code of our DNA. This is called epigenetics. This is similar to highlighting or adding notes to a page in a book. The word itself remains the same, but the way it is pronounced changes. Epigenetic marks affect how our cells “read” genetic instructions.

Epigenetic changes turn genes “on” or “off.” These are the ways cells respond to what's happening around them, following instructions from the appropriate genes. While epigenetic changes are temporary and can be reversed when they are no longer needed, genetic mutations in DNA tend to be permanent.

In this study, researchers looked at a type of epigenetic change called methylation. IA small molecule (consisting of one carbon atom and three hydrogen atoms, a “methyl group”) binds to some of the building blocks of DNA. In particular, they focused on methylation in different types of cells in smokers, but also looked at methylation in a small number of people who smoke e-cigarettes and another small number of people who use smokeless tobacco.

What did the study find?

The study found methylation changes in cells taken from smokers, including those from the cheeks (which are directly exposed to smoke), the neck (which is not directly exposed), and blood cells. The types of changes observed depend on the cell type. As mentioned above, epigenetic changes can be temporary, allowing cells to respond to their environment and stop when that response is no longer needed. The researchers found that methylation patterns changed depending on duration of smoking, with some changes seen only in samples of current smokers and not in those who had quit smoking.

The researchers also compared methylation changes in cellular DNA samples from people who smoked e-cigarettes and those who smoked. They found some similarities in the types of changes seen in those who vaped and those who smoked.

What does that mean?

This study is in its early stages, so there isn't enough information yet to understand what the results mean. For example, the study focused on some changes seen in a sample of a cell's DNA, rather than how cells with the change behaved compared to cells without the change.

If these two things happen at the same time, they can mean the following:

One causes the other. They may even be there by chance.or Both may be caused by a third, as yet unknown, factor.

Therefore, epigenetic changes may be part of the cellular response to cigarette smoke or e-cig vapor, or they may be unrelated, or may differ between study participants who smoke and those who vape. It could also be caused by something else affecting both participants.

There were also some limitations to what this study could do. For example, participants who vape may have smoked in the past, so we cannot be completely sure that the observed changes were not caused by previous smoking.

Should I stop vaping?

If you used to smoke and are vaping to quit smoking, the most important thing is not to go back to smoking. So if you're thinking of quitting vaping, only do so if you don't think you'll ever start smoking again. If you think you are at risk of smoking if you stop vaping, talk to your local free smoking cessation service, your GP or pharmacist for advice on how to stop vaping or switch to an alternative smoking cessation tool.

Vaping is not without risks, so it's important that children and people who have never smoked start vaping. But in contrast, one person dies every five minutes in the UK, and decades of research have proven the harmful effects of smoking. Previous studies have found that e-cigarettes are far less harmful than smoking and can help people quit smoking. So, If you smoke and want to quite-cigarettes are optional.

What does epigenetics research mean in the future?

Epigenetics is an interesting field of research, and I'm excited to see what future research will reveal about cancer and its development.

What is the UK government doing about smoking and vaping?

In October 2023, the UK Government announced: Plan to create the first non-smoking generation in history Raising the age at which cigarettes can be sold Initiatives against e-cigarettes among young people. These plans are currently being introduced in Congress as the Tobacco and E-Cigarette Bill.

Under the bill, anyone born after January 1, 2009 would no longer be able to legally sell cigarettes.