Measles outbreak puts authorities on alert for new threats





Measles, a highly contagious but preventable disease, is spreading again across the United States, raising warnings of the risk of a strengthening anti-vaccination movement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more cases this year than the 58 it tallied in all of 2023, but exact numbers are not expected to be released until Friday. The agency on Monday advised health care providers to keep unvaccinated patients up-to-date on vaccinations, especially those traveling internationally. Dr. Manisha Patel, chief medical officer of the CDC's Division of Respiratory Diseases, said a surge in measles cases around the world, as well as spring travel to some endemic areas, including the United Kingdom, are driving the number of cases down. It is likely that the number will continue to increase in the future. So far, nearly all cases in the U.S. have been linked to unvaccinated travelers. “There will be no widespread outbreak of measles cases across the country,” Dr. Patel said. “However, we expect further cases and further spread of infection to occur.”

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases. Each infected person can spread the virus to up to 18 people. The virus is airborne, lingering in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room, and spreads rapidly through homes, schools, and child care facilities. In Chicago, one case of measles occurred at an immigrant shelter. grew to 13, urged the CDC to send a team to help contain the spread. (Two additional cases have occurred in the city, but they do not appear to be related.) In Florida, seven students were admitted to elementary school despite the state's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, leaving it up to parents to decide whether unvaccinated children should attend school. was infected with measles. In Southwest Washington, officials confirmed measles infections in six unvaccinated adult family members in two counties. And in Arizona, an international traveler infected with measles ate at a restaurant and transmitted the virus. at least 2 other people.

Measles was eradicated in the United States in 2000, and American children generally must be vaccinated to attend school. However, sporadic cases lead to major outbreaks every few years. But now the coronavirus pandemic has slowed vaccination rates, and experts fear a resurgence.

If vaccination is delayed, “the first disease that appears is measles, because it's highly contagious,” said Dr. Saad Omer, dean of the O'Donnell School of Public Health at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas. According to the CDC, 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who come into close contact with a measles patient may become infected. In countries with high vaccination rates and good health care, measles has a much lower mortality rate. Fewer than 3 in 1,000 American children who contract measles will die as a result of severe complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Still, about 1 in 5 people People who get measles may be admitted to the hospital.

Because measles outbreaks are rare, most Americans, including doctors, may not recognize the bright red rash that accompanies respiratory symptoms during measles infection. They may forget the impact of the disease on individuals and communities. “Most local health department officials have never seen a measles outbreak,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, an epidemiologist in the state of Idaho, which experienced a small outbreak last year. “If and when the next outbreak occurs, a big challenge for us will be deciding when to respond,” she says. Until the introduction of the first measles vaccine in the 1960s, there were estimated deaths from the disease. 2.6 million people worldwide Every year. But the impact could have been even greater. Measles paralyzes the immune system, making it easier for other pathogens to enter the body. 2015 Research estimates Measles may account for half of all infectious disease deaths in children. Dr. Michael Mina, chief scientific officer at digital health company eMed and former epidemiologist at Harvard University's T.H. He said that this could dampen the initial reaction of people. .

That makes patients “very susceptible to things like bacterial pneumonia,” said Dr. Mina, lead author of the 2015 study. “This is extremely dangerous for people in the first few weeks after contracting measles,” he added. The virus also causes a type of immune system amnesia. Normally, the body “remembers” bacteria and viruses it has previously fought.Dr. Mina and his friends unveiled in 2019 When you get measles, you lose between 11 and 73 percent of your hard-earned immune repertoire, and that loss can last for years. That doesn't mean the body won't recognize those pathogens at all, but the amount of weapons available to fight them will be reduced. “People should realize that by choosing not to vaccinate, they are putting themselves and their families in that position,” Dr. Mina said.

The CDC recommends that children receive the first measles vaccine dose after 12 months of age and the second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. The vaccine is 93% effective after just one dose.measles vaccination 56 million deaths averted From 2000 to 2021, according to the World Health Organization. U.S. vaccination rates, however low, show a clear trend. immersion This will increase from 95 percent in the 2019-20 school year to 93 percent in the 2022-23 school year, which is the level needed to protect everyone in the community.Vaccination exemption rate increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia. in Last year's survey, just over half of Republicans say measles vaccinations should be required in public schools, compared with about 80% before the pandemic. (Vaccine support among Democrats remained steady.) Dr. Omar said that while vaccination rates may be high at the national and state level, there may be areas with low vaccination rates that serve as tinderboxes for the measles virus. If there are enough unvaccinated infected people to sustain an outbreak, even vaccinated people who may be immunocompromised will be vulnerable, he said.

In Idaho, 12% of kindergartners do not have vaccination records. Part of this gap is due to parents being unable or unwilling to share records with schools, Dr. Hahn said, and not because their children are not immunized. . Still, online school has surged throughout the pandemic and remains popular in the state, with some of the highest vaccine exemption rates. In September, a young man in Idaho became ill after bringing home measles after traveling abroad. enough to be hospitalized. In the process, he exposed fellow passengers on two planes, dozens of health care workers and patients, and nine unvaccinated family members. All nine people developed measles. Dr. Hahn said Idaho was “very lucky” with the outbreak because the family lived in a remote area. However, there are likely to be many other areas in the state where it will be difficult to control the spread of infection.

“We have a lot of tinder, if you like,” she added. Some of the largest outbreaks in recent years have exploded among large groups of unvaccinated people. Amish in Ohio and the Orthodox Jewish community in New York City. In September 2018, an unvaccinated child returned to New York City from Israel and contracted the measles virus during the outbreak in that country. Despite the city maintaining high vaccination rates, this single case sparked an outbreak that raged for nearly 10 months, the largest in the country in decades. The city declared a public health emergency for the first time in more than 100 years. “There were more than 100 chains of infection,” said Dr. Oxiris Barbot, then the city's health commissioner and now president and CEO of the United Hospital Fund. “It was difficult to keep everything accurate,” she recalls. “And having to investigate over 20,000 exposures like that was a big deal.”

City officials worked with community leaders to quickly administer about 200,000 doses of vaccine. More than 550 city employees were involved in the response, and the final cost to the city health department exceeded $8 million. Dr. Patel said the CDC is working with state and local health departments to identify areas with low vaccination rates and prepare for outbreaks. The agency is also training health care providers to recognize measles symptoms, especially in patients with a history of international travel. Measles is a dangerous enemy, but public health knows the tools necessary to contain it, including screening, contact tracing, and vaccinating susceptible people. “We are not helpless bystanders,” Dr. Omar says. “We need to focus on public health for meat and potatoes.”

