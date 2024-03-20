Next Generation Multi-Target Fecal DNA Test for Colorectal Cancer Screening













The BLUE-C study reported: New England Medical Journal—Imperiale et al. show that next-generation multi-targeted fecal DNA testing shows higher sensitivity for colorectal cancer and higher specificity for advanced neoplasms compared to colonoscopy screening discovered. Research details The US multicenter study included 20,176 participants aged 40 years and older who underwent colonoscopy screening, next-generation fecal DNA testing, and fecal immunochemical testing (FIT). The primary outcomes were the sensitivity of next-generation stool DNA testing for colorectal cancer and specificity for advanced neoplasms (colorectal cancer or advanced precancerous lesions) compared with colonoscopy findings. Performance of next-generation multi-target stool DNA testing Of the 20,176 participants, 98 were found to have colorectal cancer after colonoscopy. 2,144 had advanced precancerous lesions. 6,973 had non-advanced adenomas. 10,961 had no tumor findings (negative colonoscopy findings). Next-generation testing identified colorectal cancer in 92 of 98 participants whose colorectal cancer was detected by colonoscopy, with a sensitivity of 93.9% (95% confidence interval). [CI] = 87.1% – 97.7%). This test showed a specificity for advanced neoplasms of 90.6% (95% CI = 90.1% to 91.0%). Sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions was 43.4% (95% CI = 41.3% to 45.6%). Specificity for negative colonoscopy findings was 92.7% (95% CI = 92.2% to 93.1%). Compared with colonoscopy findings, FIT showed a sensitivity of 67.3% (95% CI = 57.1% to 76.5%) for colorectal cancer. Specificity for advanced tumors was 94.8% (95% CI = 94.4% to 95.1%). Sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions was 23.3% (95% CI = 21.5% to 25.2%). Specificity for negative colonoscopy findings was 95.7% (95% CI = 95.3% to 96.1%). Compared to FIT, next-generation tests had significantly better sensitivity for colorectal cancer (P < .001) and advanced precancerous lesions (P < .001), but the specificity for advanced neoplasms is significantly lower (P < .001). The researchers concluded that “next generation multi-targeted fecal DNA testing showed higher sensitivity but also lower specificity than FIT for colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions.” . Dr. Thomas F. Imperialeof Indiana University School of Medicine, Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Centerand Legend Reef Institute, Indianapolisis the corresponding author. New England Medical Journal article. Disclosure: This research was funded by Exact Sciences. For full study author disclosure, please visit: nejm.org. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the ideas or opinions of ASCO®.

