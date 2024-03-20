NIH Sunsets Novel Coronavirus Treatment Guidance





Four years after the disease was declared a global pandemic, the National Institutes of Health is rescinding its treatment guidelines for the disease. NPR It was reported on March 19th. set of guidelines It has served as an important reference tool for healthcare workers around the world who are learning in real time how to treat patients with infectious diseases. It has been accessed over 50 million times. The set of guidance was last updated in February, and an archive of documents will be available online until Aug. 16, the NIH said in an update released last month. The agency said, “The federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May 2023, and several professional societies are currently providing support for their medical specialties or subspecialties. “We are providing treatment guidelines for the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).” “Therefore, this is the last update to the COVID-19 treatment guidelines.” The NIH convened a committee of more than 40 experts early in the pandemic that met several times a week to review the latest information in the scientific literature and revise official guidance accordingly. As treatments such as antibodies and paxlobid emerge and become more available, groups gather less frequently, said Cliff Lane, M.D., co-chair of the panel and director of clinical research at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. the doctor said. NPR. “I don't know if there was ever a perfect moment.” [to end it]But…the calls I needed started to become less frequent, and I even ended up canceling one of my regularly scheduled calls. ” said Dr. Lane. How will it end? How can I end it without creating a blank space? ” Dr. Lane said treatment guidance will now be overseen by professional organizations such as the American College of Physicians and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

