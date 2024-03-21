Measles outbreak at Chicago migrant shelter spurs vaccination campaign

Chicago health officials are rushing to vaccinate local residents as case numbers rise. measles An outbreak occurred at the city's largest migrant shelter.

By Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Department of Public Health reported 15 cases, most of them from an immigrant shelter in the city's Pilsen neighborhood, southwest of the Chicago Loop.

The outbreak is one of the largest in the country this year and the first in the city since 2019. As measles, mumps and rubella vaccination coverage declines, cases of this highly contagious but preventable disease are increasing in the United States and around the world. The shelter incident sparked protests against conditions inside crowded migrant shelters. They also sparked a new wave of anti-immigrant rhetoric about foreigners bringing diseases with them.

City health authorities have not yet identified the source of the infection. But officials said these cases are not linked to international travel, such as migrants who recently crossed the U.S. southern border and arrived at shelters.

“This was also not the case for new arrivals to the city,” said Dr. Olusimbo Simbo Ige, the city's public health commissioner. Briefing session Wednesday afternoon. “This means measles is endemic in our city. That's why we're now calling on everyone at risk to protect themselves.”

Global and national trends:What is measles? Is it dangerous?What you need to know about recent epidemic symptoms and vaccines

In the United States, there were 58 cases in all of 2023; The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. By mid-March, 58 cases had occurred. Officials have linked 93% of U.S. infections to international travel. In this case, the infection occurs when an unvaccinated person travels abroad and returns to the United States infected.

Although measles outbreaks have spread within migrant shelters, the disease can easily spread to other population settings. It can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room.

“If there is a small number of people in an area who are susceptible to measles, the introduction of one patient can spread very efficiently to all non-immune people in the area,” the university said. said Dr. Larry Kociolek, who teaches pediatrics. He oversees preparedness, prevention, and response at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Chicago health officials confirmed the first case at the shelter in early March. The infected person was a preschooler who recovered and is no longer contagious. According to city data, there have been eight cases of the virus in children under the age of 4 and five cases in people between the ages of 18 and 49.

Chicago adopted nearly 40,000 immigrants, many of whom arrived in the Democratic-led city on buses sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Chicago leaders then moved to evict residents of immigrant shelters, citing a lack of resources.

The Pilsen shelter, a converted warehouse near the Dan Ryan Expressway, housed nearly 1,900 people and at one time was home to as many as 2,500 migrants. In December, 5 year old Venezuelan boy A man living at the shelter died from sepsis due to complications from a bacterial infection that causes strep throat.

City health officials announced last week that they had vaccinated about 900 people at the facility and confirmed immunity for the rest. Health officials said they also plan to vaccinate migrants at other facilities. The CDC also sent a team to support the city's efforts. City officials said all new arrivals will now have to be vaccinated or show proof of vaccination.

It takes less time and fewer flowers.Denver's immigration crisis threatens to overturn compassion

Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, a local family medicine physician who runs a nonprofit food pantry in the neighborhood, vaccinated residents at the shelter as part of the city's efforts. She said the shelter currently has a vaccination rate of more than 95%, but it takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide near complete protection against measles. The city is also working to quarantine unvaccinated people for three weeks until the disease is over.

Figueroa said the shelter is so crowded that it's difficult to maintain distance between people. In her view, much of the problem lies not with immigrants, who have been primarily vaccinated since the outbreak, but with a decline in vaccine uptake among Chicagoans allowing the disease to spread.

Dr. Julie Morita, who served as Chicago's health commissioner until 2019, urged the public to focus instead on blaming immigrants and instead focus on the rise in measles cases worldwide due to a significant drop in vaccinations.

“This is a national problem. It's not just Chicago,” Morita told USA TODAY.

Less than 95% of Chicago students have been vaccinated against measles over the past two school years, falling below public health goals to stop the spread, officials said. The city had planned to hold vaccination events for school-age children during spring break to protect the greater community.