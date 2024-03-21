Health
How does it affect mortality risk?
- A new study looks at how common supplements are associated with the risk of death from heart disease and cancer.
- This study found that women who took calcium and vitamin D had a lower risk of dying from cancer.
- However, if a woman was postmenopausal, her risk of death from heart disease increased slightly.
Calcium and vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of death from cancer and potentially slightly increase the risk of death from heart disease in postmenopausal women, new research suggests.
of Women's Health Initiative (WHI) We previously investigated the health effects of daily calcium and vitamin D supplementation in postmenopausal women, but found no significant effects.
Recent reportthis month's Annual Report of Internal Medicine, They examined follow-up mortality data for these participants to identify long-term health effects associated with calcium and vitamin D (CaD) supplementation.
In the United States, older women's diets tend to be low in vitamin D and calcium. evidence of the past This causes many doctors to recommend supplements to people in this age group.
“This study highlights the complex relationship between supplements and biological effects and clinical outcomes and highlights the need for further research in this area.” Chen Han Chena board-certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the structural heart program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Calif., told Healthline.
Chen was not involved in this research.
Researchers evaluated health data collected from the WIH trial in addition to national mortality index data to determine whether long-term daily supplements of calcium and vitamin D affect women's risk of cancer and heart disease. judged.
The researchers specifically looked at whether the women who initially participated in the WIH trial developed cancer, heart disease, suffered hip fractures, or died in the years after the trial.
Researchers found that women who took calcium and vitamin D supplements had a 7% lower risk of dying from cancer over 22 years compared to women who took a placebo.
They also found that people who took the supplement had a 6% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular effects were most pronounced in women who had been taking the supplements before they were assigned to take them as part of the trial.
Supplements do not appear to have a noticeable effect on overall morbidity of cancer, heart disease, hip fractures, or all-cause mortality.
“This study shows that calcium and vitamin D supplementation in postmenopausal women was associated with no difference in all-cause mortality and a long-term association between reduced cancer mortality and increased cardiovascular disease mortality. We found that there was a link,” Chen explained.
It's unclear why exactly calcium and vitamin D supplements affect cancer development, but some studies suggest they reduce cancer development.
past evidence It has also been suggested that vitamin D specifically increases the suppression of oncogenes and regulates inflammation in the body.
It also says it may reduce cancer cell proliferation and increase cell death. Fredrik SchumacherPhD, MPH, is an associate professor in the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Schumacher was not involved in this research.
a Recent meta-analysesreviewed the results of five trials and determined that vitamin D supplementation was associated with a 13% reduction in cancer mortality.
Although the evidence regarding calcium and vitamin D supplementation and heart disease is mixed, some researchers suspect that excess calcium may lead to heart disease. Calcification of coronary arterieswhich increases the risk of death from heart disease.
past the study They also identified an association between calcium supplements and a higher risk of coronary heart disease, regardless of whether people took vitamin D supplements.
“Coronary artery calcification is the hardening and narrowing of your arteries due to calcium deposits and plaque buildup. This can increase your risk of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke,” says Preventive Cardiology. says dietitian Michelle Ruthenstein, MSc, RDN, CDECS, CDN. Full of nutritionSaid.
Ruthenstein was not involved in the research.
According to Chen, calcium and vitamin D supplementation is routinely recommended for people who don't get enough calcium in their diet and for postmenopausal women.
The main uses of supplements are
Previous research has shown that physicians often disagree about the optimal dose and dosage of calcium and vitamin D supplementation, and some physicians have expressed concern that long-term health effects are unknown. ing.
Dr. Ruthenstein says people with low calcium levels should be given calcium supplements.
Not getting enough calcium increases the risk of osteoporosis, a risk factor for heart disease, she added.
That being said, it's important to be careful and intentional when taking supplements.
For example, absorption is
“If calcium supplements are used without assessing current calcium intake, excess calcium may contribute to coronary calcium progression,” Rosenstein says.
More research is needed to determine the ideal duration and dosage, Schumacher said.
“The authors report several important observations related to nutrition and long-term health in postmenopausal women, but these results need to be replicated. Furthermore, the generalization of these findings potential needs to be evaluated in additional groups, especially more diverse populations,” Schumacher said.
Calcium and vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of death from cancer and potentially slightly increase the risk of death from heart disease in postmenopausal women, new research suggests. In the United States, older women's diets tend to be low in vitamin D and calcium, and many doctors recommend supplements for this age group. This new study highlights how future research is needed to better understand the long-term health effects associated with daily supplement use.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-calcium-and-vitamin-d-supplements-can-affect-the-risk-of-dying-by-cancer-and-heart-disease
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How does it affect mortality risk?
- Mr. Emmet Walsh, Iconic Actor Known for Roles in Blood Simple and Blade Runner, Dies at 88
- Baseball Tops Hofstra, 10-8 – Fordham University Athletics
- The second winter is weird, but fashion doesn't have to be
- As Jyothika starrer Shaitaan crosses the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, the actor thanks the team with a heartfelt video. Watch | Bollywood News
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Coming after the break: Trump chooses a vice presidential candidate
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes good health to Sadhguru who is recovering from brain surgery
- Deathtrap leaves the audience dying of laughter | Local entertainment
- Düsseldorf with an impressive points victory against Mainz
- Artist Profile: Finn O. Glew 25 on Disrupting Gender Norms with Commodore Scott | Arts
- The government presented a bill to ban anyone born after 2009 from smoking