WHO calls for urgent action amid cholera vaccine shortage

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for immediate action to combat a surge in cholera cases worldwide amid a global vaccine shortage.

“Immediate action is needed to halt the unprecedented multi-year surge in cholera cases around the world,” the WHO's International Coordination Group for Vaccine Supply said in a statement. “There is a huge disparity in the number of vaccine doses available compared to current levels of need, putting unprecedented pressure on global vaccine stockpiles.”

The group manages the global cholera vaccine stockpile. The vaccine shortage is expected to continue for at least two years.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. If untreated, cholera can be fatal within hours. The WHO reports that cholera kills as many as 143,000 people worldwide each year.

The main cause of cholera is lack of clean water, soap, and proper sanitation. Suggested actions to reduce the spread of cholera include investing in access to safe water and strengthening sanitation. Improving testing to detect outbreaks more quickly and supporting accessible and quality healthcare across the board is also essential. Rapid production of an affordable oral cholera vaccine is a way to further prevent further increases in cases.

The only organization producing a cholera vaccine is South Korea's Eubiologics, but it cannot keep up with demand. No new manufacturers are expected to produce vaccines by 2025, and concerns about supply shortages persist.

In 2022, to address the shortage, ICG lowered the recommended vaccination dose from two doses to one dose. In 2022, the number of infections will double from the previous year to 473,000. In 2023, that number has increased to approximately 700,000.

Global vaccine production in 2024 is expected to be between 17 million and 50 million doses. However, the ICG said it was “likely to continue to be insufficient to meet the needs of the millions of people directly affected by cholera.”

Some information for this report was provided by Agence France-Presse.