WHO calls for urgent action amid cholera vaccine shortage

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for immediate action to combat a surge in cholera cases worldwide amid a global vaccine shortage.
“Immediate action is needed to halt the unprecedented multi-year surge in cholera cases around the world,” the WHO's International Coordination Group for Vaccine Supply said in a statement. “There is a huge disparity in the number of vaccine doses available compared to current levels of need, putting unprecedented pressure on global vaccine stockpiles.”
The group manages the global cholera vaccine stockpile. The vaccine shortage is expected to continue for at least two years.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. If untreated, cholera can be fatal within hours. The WHO reports that cholera kills as many as 143,000 people worldwide each year.
The main cause of cholera is lack of clean water, soap, and proper sanitation. Suggested actions to reduce the spread of cholera include investing in access to safe water and strengthening sanitation. Improving testing to detect outbreaks more quickly and supporting accessible and quality healthcare across the board is also essential. Rapid production of an affordable oral cholera vaccine is a way to further prevent further increases in cases.
The only organization producing a cholera vaccine is South Korea's Eubiologics, but it cannot keep up with demand. No new manufacturers are expected to produce vaccines by 2025, and concerns about supply shortages persist.
In 2022, to address the shortage, ICG lowered the recommended vaccination dose from two doses to one dose. In 2022, the number of infections will double from the previous year to 473,000. In 2023, that number has increased to approximately 700,000.
Global vaccine production in 2024 is expected to be between 17 million and 50 million doses. However, the ICG said it was “likely to continue to be insufficient to meet the needs of the millions of people directly affected by cholera.”
Some information for this report was provided by Agence France-Presse.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/who-urges-immediate-action-amid-cholera-vaccine-shortage/7536472.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related